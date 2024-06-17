21-year-old student found dead at IIT-Kharagpur days after returning from Kerala

KOLKATA: The body of a third-year student was found hanging inside the campus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur on Monday morning, people familiar with the matter said. Monday’s incident comes two years after the partially decomposed body of a male student was found on campus. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Her body was found hanging at the Sarojini Naidu / Indira Gandhi Hall premises, IIT-Kharagpur said in a statement. She was a student of the department of bioscience and biotechnology.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

“District police authorities have been informed. Her family has also been informed immediately. The police are conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death. The institute is fully cooperating with the authorities,” said the statement issued by IIT-Kharagpur.

It said the woman “was an academically gifted student, (CGPA 8.37), known for her intelligence, dedication, and promising future in the field of biosciences and biotechnology. She was general secretary, social and cultural, Sarojini Naidu / Indira Gandhi Hall. She was currently pursuing a summer internship under a professor In-charge, department of bioscience and biotechnology. The institute is devastated by this tragic event.”

“The woman, whose family lives in Kerala, had recently returned to the campus. The body was sent to the Kharagpur sub-divisional hospital for autopsy. Only an investigation can detect the cause of death,” a police officer said on condition of anonymity.

Monday’s incident comes two years after the partially decomposed body of a male student was found on campus.

Faizan Ahmed, a third-year mechanical engineering student, who was from Assam, was stabbed and shot before his death, said a second forensic report, suggesting that he was murdered. The autopsy was conducted for a second time on the order of the Calcutta high court. The forensic expert’s report was submitted to the court last month.