e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 25, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / 22-year-old woman allegedly killed for dowry in Bengal village

22-year-old woman allegedly killed for dowry in Bengal village

Last week, another homemaker from Malda district, Jyotsna Mondal, 33, was allegedly poisoned to death for dowry after 13 years of marriage.

india Updated: Feb 25, 2020 15:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Berhampore
A newly married woman was allegedly strangled to death in the Kaliachak area of Bengal’s Malda district on Monday night. (Representative Image)
A newly married woman was allegedly strangled to death in the Kaliachak area of Bengal’s Malda district on Monday night. (Representative Image)(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

A newly married woman was allegedly strangled to death in the Kaliachak area of Bengal’s Malda district on Monday night because her family failed to pay Rs 2 lakh as dowry to her husband who works as a mason in Mumbai.

The accused family allegedly hung the body from the ceiling to make it look like suicide.

Acting to a written complaint filed by the family of the 22-year-old victim Jahanara Bibi, police on Tuesday detained her mother-in-law. The victim’s husband, Ezad Sheikh, is on the run said, Malda superintendent of police Alok Rajoria. “The mother-in-law of the deceased has been detained for questioning. The body has been sent for post mortem examination,” he added.

The victim married Ezad Sheikh about eight months ago, after a long affair.

Sabeda Bewa, Jahanara’s mother, said, “Although it was a love marriage, I had to give jewellery and Rs 40,000 in cash as dowry.”

“My son-in-law went to Mumbai after the marriage and started pressuring Jahanara to get Rs 2 lakh more from us. It was impossible for us to raise such an amount but Ezad would not listen. His mother used to torture Jahanara. I heard that Ezad wanted to start a new business. He returned home two days ago and started torturing my daughter,” said Sabeda Bewa.

“On Monday night Ezad and his mother strangled my daughter and hung her by the neck from the ceiling to make it look like suicide. Police rushed to Ezad’s home and took Jahanara to Malda Medical College and Hospital where she was announced dead on arrival,” said Sabeda Bewa.

Last week, another homemaker from Malda district, Jyotsna Mondal, 33, was allegedly poisoned to death for dowry after 13 years of marriage.

tags
top news
Shots fired in north-east Delhi’s Maujpur in clashes between pro and anti-CAA groups
Shots fired in north-east Delhi’s Maujpur in clashes between pro and anti-CAA groups
‘Big trade deal with US coming up’: PM Modi after talks with Prez Trump
‘Big trade deal with US coming up’: PM Modi after talks with Prez Trump
Amit Shah holds review meeting, prohibitory orders clamped in Northeast Delhi for a month
Amit Shah holds review meeting, prohibitory orders clamped in Northeast Delhi for a month
‘Our warning fell on deaf ears’: Chidambaram on CAA violence in Delhi
‘Our warning fell on deaf ears’: Chidambaram on CAA violence in Delhi
iQOO 3 launched in India: All you need to know about this 5G device
iQOO 3 launched in India: All you need to know about this 5G device
Cleaner, quieter, more efficient: Ford launches 2020 Endeavour
Cleaner, quieter, more efficient: Ford launches 2020 Endeavour
‘Don’t understand what Modi’s agenda is’ : Afridi on Indo-Pak relationship
‘Don’t understand what Modi’s agenda is’ : Afridi on Indo-Pak relationship
US Prez Trump, First Lady Melania pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat
US Prez Trump, First Lady Melania pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat
trending topics
Jaffarabad CAA ProtestCAA protests in DelhiAnti-CAA protests in JafrabadDelhi gang rapeTrump India visit day 2Assam Police RecruitmentDeepika PadukoneShahid KapoorAnti-CAA protestersAmit Shah

don't miss

latest news

india news