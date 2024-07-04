 22-year-old kills college security guard in Bengaluru | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
22-year-old kills college security guard in Bengaluru

ByCoovercolly Indresh, Bengaluru
Jul 04, 2024 08:42 AM IST

The security guard had denied entry to the student as he was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, said North east DCP

A 22-year-old student, in an intoxicated state, allegedly stabbed the security guard of a private college in Amruthahalli on Wednesday after he was allegedly denied entry, a police officer familiar with the matter said adding that the accused was arrested later.

The accused was later arrested (File photo)
The accused was later arrested (File photo)

The officer identified the accused a Bhargav (22), a final-year BA student from Bihar, and the victim as Jaikishore Roy (52), a native of Assam and a security guard at the college.

North East deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Sahil Bagla said: “The incident occurred around 3:30 pm at the Sindhi College entrance in Amruthahalli. Bhargav, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, attempted to enter the college premises during an ongoing programme when Roy, stationed at the entrance gate, denied him entry due to his intoxicated state, sparking a heated argument.”

“Following the argument, Bhargav left the premises and then came with a knife to confront Roy once more. After renewed objections from Roy, Bhargav stabbed him five to six times in the chest. Though Roy was rushed to Manipal Hospital immediately after the attack, he passed away before medical intervention could be provided,” he said.

He said that Roy’s body has since been transferred to Victoria Hospital for autopsy and a murder case under BNS section 103 has been registered at the Amruthahalli police station, and investigations are ongoing.

The police arrested Bhargav soon after the incident. Meanwhile, the family members of the deceased have voiced their grief, alleging negligence on the part of the Sindhi College management board, questioning Roy’s assignment as a security guard and claiming inadequate security measures on campus.

22-year-old kills college security guard in Bengaluru
