23 parties to participate in key INDIA bloc meet today; DMK, AAP to skip

A total of 23 political parties of the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) will meet in New Delhi on Monday to revive the grouping amid differences among the constituents and the recent drubbing of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in the West Bengal and Tamil Nadu assembly elections, respectively, and to redraw their strategy to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Congress general secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal said the agenda will be revealed after the meeting. (X/@INCIndia (Representational Photo))

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The DMK and the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are set to skip the meeting, which is scheduled at the Constitution Club around noon.

Congress general secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal said the agenda will be revealed after the meeting. “We are discussing the current political situation in the country. The way in which the Government of India is bulldozing anti-democratic attitudes, and the issue of students. We have to discuss a lot of issues in this meeting. The INDIA alliance meeting is an important meeting.”

Also Read: Key INDIA bloc meet in Delhi amid DMK-AAP absence, internal rifts: What's on the agenda as Oppn leaders huddle?

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{{^usCountry}} TMC chief and former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee arrived in the Capital on Sunday to attend the meeting, where she is expected to suggest a united contest against the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) by fielding one candidate each in all 543 seats in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, an opposition functionary said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} TMC chief and former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee arrived in the Capital on Sunday to attend the meeting, where she is expected to suggest a united contest against the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) by fielding one candidate each in all 543 seats in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, an opposition functionary said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Banerjee’s political clout, however, has taken a hit after the recent poll loss in the state assembly elections, where the TMC could win only 80 of the 294 seats, against the BJP, which won 207 seats. Following the May 4 poll results, the TMC has witnessed internal turmoil, with 58 of its MLAs going against the party decision to appoint their own leader of opposition in the assembly. The party might be staring at a similar split among its parliamentarians. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Banerjee’s political clout, however, has taken a hit after the recent poll loss in the state assembly elections, where the TMC could win only 80 of the 294 seats, against the BJP, which won 207 seats. Following the May 4 poll results, the TMC has witnessed internal turmoil, with 58 of its MLAs going against the party decision to appoint their own leader of opposition in the assembly. The party might be staring at a similar split among its parliamentarians. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: Mamata Banerjee anticipated TMC crisis, say leaders as more members quit

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that “23 political parties have confirmed their participation in the INDIA janbandhan meeting.” “There are some parties who have expressed their inability to attend this particular meeting for their own reasons — even though they have conveyed their strong opposition to the Modi Govt’s policies…,” the Congress’s Rajya Sabha chief whip said. “Like India, the INDIA janbandhan continues to stand united through its diversity.”

23 political parties have confirmed participation in the INDIA janbandhan meeting at Constitution Club, New Delhi on Monday June 8, 2026, at 12 noon. There are some parties who have expressed their inability to attend this particular meeting for their own reasons - even though… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) June 7, 2026

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On Sunday, Banerjee and her nephew and TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee met AAP chief Kejriwal in Delhi. “Following a warm interaction, they held an extensive discussion on the road ahead. When the people of India unite, no force on earth can stop their march towards justice, dignity and a better future in 2029,” the TMC said in a post on X.

TMC’s Rajya Sabha leader Derek O’Brien said that among other things, the Opposition might make an appeal to the higher judiciary after the meeting. “Many of the parties in the Opposition are contemplating to appeal to the conscience of the judiciary,” he said.

BJP MP Saumitra Khan, however, took a swipe at the TMC, saying: “What value does the TMC have in West Bengal? It is joining hands with the Congress again. TMC had effectively destroyed the Congress, and now that you’ve joined hands with them, who is going to accept it?”

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Communist Party of India (CPI) leader D Raja said the agenda of the meeting was not clear.

“After a long time, a formal meeting of the INDIA bloc is taking place... the agenda is not very clear. Every party has certain issues to raise. The Left parties also have issues that we want to raise, and other parties may have their own concerns,” he said.

Another BJP MP Manoj Tigga said: “They (INDIA bloc) come together whenever there is an election, a crisis, or when they face a crushing electoral defeat. The INDIA bloc holds no significance.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Saubhadra Chatterji Saubhadra Chatterji is Deputy Political Editor at the Hindustan Times. He writes on both politics and policies.

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