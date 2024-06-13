238 women file papers for Nagaland civic polls

Kohima In a first, 238 women candidates are among the 669 that have filed their nomination papers for the ensuing elections to Nagaland’s long overdue urban local bodies (ULB). Tuesday was the last day for filing nominations. Neikeleno Nino Zhasa, is an Independent candidate, who is contesting the civic polls. (HT photo)

The state last held civic polls in 2004; the long delay in holding the same for its 39 ULBs were due to issues surrounding reservation of seats for women and property taxation. The state’s advocate general had earlier in April assured the Supreme Court hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) that elections for the state’s 36 town councils and three municipal councils would be completed with 33% reservation for women by June .

The elections have been scheduled for June 26.

The reservation of seats for women in loca bodies came after the 74th Amendment to the Constitution of India. This was followed by the Nagaland Municipal Act of 2001, which implemented these quotas. But tribal organisations opposed this for two reasons: one, they argued that it violated the special provisions granted by Article 371A of the Constitution to Nagaland; and two, they claimed that women had never been part of such bodies in the state.

The issue went all the way up to the Supreme Court. Nagaland is the only state that had not implemented the quota.

As per data provided by the state election commissioner (SEC) T John Longkumer, out of the total 238 women candidates across the state, 24 are contesting in state capital Kohima, where they outnumber male candidates (17). The ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) is fielding the highest number of candidates among political parties with 256, out of which, 96 are women; 75 women are contesting independently out of 210 independent candidates.

While the majority of the state’s population is heaving a sigh of relief at the ULB polls being conducted, there’s been reports of tense situation in the six eastern districts of Mon, Tuensang, Longleng, Kiphire, Noklak and Shamator, where around 60 candidates have filed nominations.

People of the six districts, under the aegis of the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organization (ENPO), have a standing resolution to abstain from participating in any central or state election till the time the issue of the creation of autonomous Frontier Nagaland Territory (FNT) is settled by the Union Home Ministry.

According to government officials familiar with the matter, 61 candidates (38 men and 23 women) have filed their nominations in Mon, Longleng, Shamator and Kiphire districts.

ENPO on Tuesday evening directed the citizens of eastern Nagaland to “remain calm” and maintain peace and tranquility. It urged it’s affiliated tribal bodies to deal with the situation cautiously in order to avoid any misunderstanding and confrontation.

Earlier, citizens of the six eastern districts abstained from the April 19 parliamentary elections . ENPO, representing the tribes of Konyak, Chang, Phom, Yimkhiung, Khiamniungan, Sangtam, Tikhir and eastern Sümi, has a total of over four lakh voters, 20 assembly seats and 14 town councils.

Meanwhile, women’s rights activists and women candidates have voiced their appreciation that the civic polls are finally underway.

“The entry of women candidates into reserved wards for women as well as into open wards in municipalities and towns in Nagaland is an important phase for Naga women. After 20-plus years of not holding municipal elections, the outcome of the ULB elections will herald the development of our towns. The active participation of women in the urban decision making bodies is what we envisioned when we moved as the Joint Action Committee on Women Reservation (JAWCR). Our struggle has been long but worthwhile,” said Rosemary Dzuvichu, one of the women who spearheaded the fight for implementation of the quota for women in civic bodies.

She added that it must not be forgotten that the opportunity has arrived because of a long legal battle for their constitutional rights in the highest Apex Court of the country. “I am reminded of the loss of strong women leaders like Temsusola and Kalesha Kath, who have not lived to see this day. May their spirits rest in peace now that their struggle for Naga women was not in vain.”

For 50 years-old widow and mother of four, Aleno Nienu, who will be contesting in a reserved ward in Phek town, all women who get elected under reserved seats irrespective of political affiliation should remember the scarifices that made this possible.

Recalling that the state had faced much violence from those who opposed reservation in the past, she said it is pertinent to thank the Naga Mothers Association (NMA) who initiated the JACWR to fight for 33% women reservation and all the other civil society organizations that supported this demand.

“I am also grateful to the state government for implementing women reservation and enabling this opportunity for us though late,” says Nienu, who will be contesting on Naga People’s Front (NPF) ticket against a ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) candidate.

For Thenusoü Sekhose Yhome, a human resources professional who has an extensive experience on sanitation and water issues under the Swaach Bharat Mission, Nagaland’s urban towns have missed many opportunities due to the almost-two-decades struggle over reservation of seats for women. Yhome is contesting in a general seat in state capital Kohima on NDPP ticket against a male opponent from National People’s Party (NPP).

Her vision includes bringing inclusive policies that would benefit all sections of the society towards enhancing the quality of life and achieving vibrant community evolvement.

Neikeleno Nino Zhasa, who is also contesting independently from a general ward in Kohima against two male opponents, says Naga women are second to none when it comes to capabilities. Improving sanitation, water supply, electricity and health of the community will be her priority as a councillor if elected, she said.

For 39 years-old Meweu Lasuh of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a candidate for a reserved seat in the state’s commercial hub Dimapur, the quota for women “ is a gateway for us to stand and serve our localities and there is so much to be done“, Lasuh, a state BJP mahila vice president,is in a multi-cornered fight against three other candidates.She added that Dimapur is an expanding city with the localities struggling with perennial drainage and electrical wiring issues. “These will be the first issues I would see to. There is so much to do and I want to do so many things for my community but I don’t want to make tall promises.”

National People’s Party (NPP) candidate Macieno Swu, a graduate from Delhi University with 10 years of experience in HIV and AIDS programs, opines that the quota for women in decision making bodies will do away with gender inequalities that have long been prevalent in the society. “Today, in every other field, we find more and more women in the frontlines which is very encouraging,” she said . She stated that she decided to contest in the municipal elections despite having no political background because she aspires to bring the grassroots and the vulnerable communities at par with the mainstream.

64 years-old Tokheli, who has the distinction of being the first woman chairperson of a village council in Nagaland and is contesting in a general ward in Dimapur, says it is a privilege to serve the community.

“I have been working with the people of this ward for many years. Reservation or no reservation, I cannot abandon my supporters to whom I have pledged my service and time,” she told HT. She has served as her village chairperson for a record three consecutive terms and is presently a vice president of NDPP.

When asked about her vision for her municipality, she said one of the first things she would like to address if she wins is to be the guardian of the non-local residents and businessmen who consists of the majority voters in here ward.