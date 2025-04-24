23-year-old student preparing for NEET found dead in Kota

Jaipur: A 23-year-old student preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to undergraduate medical courses was found dead by the roadside in Rajasthan’s Kota on Thursday. Police suspect that the student died by suicide after allegedly consuming poison. A passerby discovered the body in a bush and alerted the authorities. Police identified the body with the help of his mobile phone and informed his family. (Representational image)

The deceased, a resident of Tughlaqabad in Delhi, was staying in a hostel in Coral Park, located in the Naya Nohra area, Kunhadi police station officer Arvind Bhardwaj said.

“He was preparing for NEET through online coaching and was scheduled to appear for the exam on May 4,” Bhardwaj said.

Also Read: Ahead of April 2 JEE exam, 18-year-old student found dead on Kota railway track

A passerby discovered the body in a bush and alerted the authorities. Police identified the body with the help of his mobile phone and informed his family.

The student had reportedly told his family over the phone on Wednesday that he would not return home or appear for the exam. Police are talking to the family to confirm the phone call.

“His body has been sent to the mortuary at MBS Hospital. The postmortem will be conducted once his family arrives in Kota later today,” an officer said.

This comes two days after an 18-year-old NEET aspirant died by suicide in Kota. Police had recovered a suicide note with the body.

At least 13 students have died by suicide in Rajasthan until Wednesday this year -- 12 in Kota and one in Jodhpur. As many as 20 students died by suicide in Kota in 2024.

Note: Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. But suicides are preventable. Suicide prevention helpline numbers 011-23389090, Sumaitri (Delhi), and 044-24640050 Sneha Foundation (Chennai).