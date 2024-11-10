24% deaths in Delhi this year due to infectious, parasitic deaths: Report
A report by the Directorate of Economics and Statistics of Delhi government stated that around 24 per cent of the total 89,000 deaths in the national capital in 2023 are due to infectious diseases, reported news agency PTI.
The Medical Certification of Cause of Deaths (MCCD) Report 2023, said that around 21,000 people in Delhi die due to infectious diseases and parasitic diseases out of the total 88,628 deaths.
Infectious and parasitic diseases include cholera, diarrhea, tuberculosis and hepatitis B among others.
The number of institutional deaths due to cancer and related diseases were around 6,054 during 2023, which was almost 12 per cent more than 5,409 registered in 2022.
The maximum number of institutional deaths occurred among infants due to slow foetal growth, foetal malnutrition and immaturity (1,517), followed by pneumonia (1,373), septicaemia (1,109), and hypoxia, birth asphyxia and other respiratory conditions (704).
The report said that the maximum number of institutional deaths are reported in those aged 45-64 years. After 28,611 per cent men and women who died due to institutional reasons, the number of people aged 65 and above who die in the same way is 26,094, which is 29.44 per cent.
A total 28,611 (32.28 percent) men and women died in this category in 2023, followed by 26,096 (29.44 percent) people aged 65 years and above, added the report.