e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 10, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 10, 2019

24-year-old man murdered over Rs 2 in Andhra Pradesh

Suvarnaraju (24), a construction worker, had gone to a cycle shop for inflating his cycle tyres. As he did not have two rupees to pay, there was an argument with shop owner.

india Updated: Nov 10, 2019 15:31 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Amaravati
A construction worker was killed in a brawl over Rs 2.
A construction worker was killed in a brawl over Rs 2.
         

In a shocking incident, a man was killed during an argument for two rupees in Andhra Pradesh’s East Godavari district, police said.

The incident occurred late Saturday in Valasapakala village under Kakinada rural block.

According to police, Suvarnaraju (24), a construction worker, had gone to a cycle shop for inflating his cycle tyres. As he did not have two rupees to pay, there was an argument with shop owner Samba.

The worker allegedly manhandled Samba for abusing him. Enraged over this, Samba’s friend Appa Rao, who was present nearby, picked up an iron rod and hit Suvarnaraju on his head.

Locals rushed Suvarnaraju to Kakinada government general hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment.

The police registered a murder case against Samba and Appa Rao. Police picked up Samba while the main accused is on the run.

tags
top news
NSA Ajit Doval holds meet with Hindu, Muslim leaders after Ayodhya verdict
NSA Ajit Doval holds meet with Hindu, Muslim leaders after Ayodhya verdict
CM Raghubar Das to contest Jharkhand elections from Jamshedpur
CM Raghubar Das to contest Jharkhand elections from Jamshedpur
Cyclone Bulbul kills 9 in Bengal, Odisha; PM Modi offers help to two states
Cyclone Bulbul kills 9 in Bengal, Odisha; PM Modi offers help to two states
No decision on Maharashtra govt formation, BJP core group meets again
No decision on Maharashtra govt formation, BJP core group meets again
Pakistan to allow Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for urgent medical treatment
Pakistan to allow Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for urgent medical treatment
Fish with ‘human-like’ face spotted in China. Viral video creeps people out
Fish with ‘human-like’ face spotted in China. Viral video creeps people out
‘As American as a blond-haired girl’: US-born IS bride appeals to come home
‘As American as a blond-haired girl’: US-born IS bride appeals to come home
Ayodhya Verdict | No untoward incident reported in Ayodhya, tight security continues
Ayodhya Verdict | No untoward incident reported in Ayodhya, tight security continues
trending topics
Cyclone BulbulUddhav ThackeraySalman KhanShah Rukh KhanDSSSB Admit cardAnushka SharmaWhatsApp FeatureShiv SenaAyodhya verdict

don't miss

latest news

India News