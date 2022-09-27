25 more PFI cadres arrested in Assam amid crackdown on members of organisation

Police in Assam arrested 25 more leaders and workers of Popular Front of India (PFI) early on Tuesday taking the total number of arrests from the organisation in recent days to 36 from across the state.

According to police, the latest arrests have taken place in eight districts of the state and more could take place in the coming days.

Details of the PFI members arrested in recent raids are not available yet.

“The fresh arrests have been made in Kamrup Rural (5), Goalpara (10), Karimganj (1), Darrang (1), Dhubri (3), Barpeta (2), Udalguri (1) and Baksa (2) districts,” informed Hiren Nath, Additional DGP (Special Branch).

Earlier on September 22 and 23, police had arrested 11 PFI leaders.

Those arrested are Aminul Hoque, Abdul Razzak, Robiul Hussain, Nazrul Islam Bhuyan, Rafiqul Islam, Abu Sama Ahmed, Farhad Ali, Khalilur Rahman, Mufti Rahmatullah, Bazlul Karim and Minarul Sheikh.

While Aminul Hoque is the northeast regional secretary of PFI, Abu Sama Ahmed is the organisation’s Assam unit president and Robiul Hussain the state unit general secretary.

Those arrested also include Rafiqul Islam and Mufti Rahmatullah, district unit presidents of PFI’s Nagaon and Barpeta units.

Minarul Sheikh is the West Bengal unit president of the organisation.

According to police, a case against all 11 leaders were registered by the special branch of Assam police and they have been charged under sections 120-B, 124-A, 153-A and 353 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) for criminal conspiracy, sedition, promoting enmity between different groups and assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty.

According to a statement issued by Assam police, these leaders were arrested as there is reliable information that they were making all out efforts to foment communal strife throughout the state.

