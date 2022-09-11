Home / India News / 25% Silicon Valley startup bosses, 58 top-notch global CEOs of Indian-Origin: FM

25% Silicon Valley startup bosses, 58 top-notch global CEOs of Indian-Origin: FM

india news
Published on Sep 11, 2022 02:00 PM IST

Sitharaman made the remarks during her address at the convocation event of Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing, Kancheepuram.

Nirmala Sitharaman addressing convocation event at Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing, Kancheepuram.&nbsp;((Twitter) )
Nirmala Sitharaman addressing convocation event at Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing, Kancheepuram. ((Twitter) )
BySwati Bhasin, New Delhi

India’s higher education has produced the best company executives in the world, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday, as she acknowledged the conducive ecosystem in India. In the S&P (Standard and Poor's) top 500 companies list, the number of Indian CEOs is only next to the figure from the United States, she further pointed out.

“Globally, I might be saying something which all of you might be already aware of, 58 top-notch company CEOs are Indian in origin. They are in 11 such companies which are multinational firms,” Sitharaman said during her address at the convocation event of Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing, Kancheepuram. “These firms have a collective revenue of 1 trillion while 4 trillion in turnover,” the finance minister asserted, pointing out: "58 India educated CEOs are managing this scale of corporate sizes. But that does not mean that we don't have to work on our education system. We have to keep up the system to continue such feats. We are at a juncture to take India in a leap-frogging sense.”

Sundar Pichai of Google and Twitter's Parag Agrawal are some of the Indian-origin top executives.

India forms the second-largest contingent of the executives managing big firms, the minister said, only next to the US. "Lift your collars with pride, 25 per cent of Silicon Valley startups are managed by Indians".

Citing the UN population 2019 data, the minister also highlighted that India’s working population will overtake China in 2028. “That working age population will reach the level of 65 per cent - of entire population - by 2036 and it stay at the level till 2047,” Sitharaman further underlined.

This would help contribute to the GDP of the country, she stressed, further saying: “It is only when they are skilled, only when they are trained and given equal opportunities - irrespective of gender and class - that they would be able to contribute to the growth of the country. This brings forth the importance of training them today."

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Swati Bhasin

    A newsroom junkie with 11+ years of experience with print and online publications; travel and books are the soup for the soul.

Topics
nirmala sitharaman ministry of finance
nirmala sitharaman ministry of finance

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 11, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out