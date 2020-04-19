26 foreigners are among 29 arrested for violating curbs

india

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 06:32 IST

The Ahmednagar police have arrested 29 people, including 26 foreigners, for religious preaching while visiting on tourist visa and violating assembly prohibition orders, officials said on Saturday.

While the foreign nationals were remanded to police custody till April 24 by a local court in Ahmednagar on Saturday, the Indian nationals were remanded to judicial custody before being released on bail, on Saturday.

These 29 people were among 35 people who were found to have attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin, New Delhi, police said. “These 29 were found along with six others, who tested positive while these 29 had tested negative - all 15 days ago. While the others are being treated, the others were in institutional quarantine until yesterday (Friday) and arrested today [Saturday]...,” said Police inspector Dilip Pawar of local crime branch of Ahmednagar.