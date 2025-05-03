New Delhi National Medical Commission (NMC) on Friday directed suspension of 26 MBBS students and cancel admission of 14 freshers from different medical colleges across the country who were involved in NEET UG 2024 paper leak, according to people familiar with the matter. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is investigating the matter, and the action against erring students has been taken based on their role found by the investigating agency, they said. 26 MBBS students, 14 freshers face action over links to NEET leak case

“CBI is investigating the cases related to NEET UG 2024 examination, wherein some MBBS students have been found involved in serious malpractices. These include solving leaked question papers and impersonating for other candidates during the examination,” said a note shared by people familiar with the matter in the government.

“Given the severity of these violations and their potential to undermine the credibility of the medical education system, the National Medical Commission has issued directives to the concerned medical colleges and institutions to immediately suspend the 26 MBBS students found to be complicit. Further, admission of 14 more students for AY 2024-25 have been cancelled, who were found involved in unfair practices during NEET UG 2024 examination,” it added.

The cases identified as unfair means (UFM) by National Testing Agency (NTA)— the agency that conducts NEET UG examination— were scrutinized in detail by the UFM Committee of NTA, following which NTA has debarred 42 candidates for three years i.e. 2024, 2025 and 2026 from taking the NEET(UG) examination.

In addition, nine candidates have been debarred for two years, i.e. 2025 and 2026. The candidature of 215 candidates who appeared in NEET UG 2024 examination has been put on hold in light of ongoing investigation.

The states to which these medical colleges belong has not been mentioned in the note.

“The Commission reiterates its zero-tolerance policy towards academic fraud and is committed to taking all necessary measures to uphold integrity, transparency, and accountability in medical admissions,” said the note.