'What are you referring to?': Tharoor as CJP's Saurav Das mentions him in reaction to PM Modi's clip

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor was unexpectedly brought into the conversation as Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-convener Saurav Das reacted to a video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi offering prayers at a Delhi temple on Wednesday. Shashi Tharoor was mentioned by CJP's Saurav Das in reaction to a PM Modi clip (PTI/ANI) Modi visited the Sri Vinayaka Mandir in Delhi as he completed 25 years in public life as the head of a government. He offered prayers and performed rituals at the temple, including offering water to a Shivling. Sharing a clip of Modi’s temple visit on X, Das said the visuals reminded him of a “banger” comment by Tharoor. He then tagged the Congress leader and, in an apparent reference to Tharoor’s famously ornate vocabulary, wrote, “Dr. Tharoor, would it be an unconscionable imposition upon your eloquence to solicit a reprise of that ineffably felicitous observation, sir?” Tharoor responded that he did not know what Das was referring to. “It wouldn’t, if I had the slightest idea what you are referring to! Do enlighten me,” Tharoor replied.

What was the comment? Saurav Das did not clarify which comment he was referring to in his post. Users on X and the platform’s AI chatbot Grok, though, speculated that Das was referring to Shashi Tharoor’s controversial 2018 “scorpion sitting on a Shivling” remark. Tharoor's response to Das's post indicated that he didn't understand what the CJP spokesperson meant.