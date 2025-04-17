26 states on board for holistic progress card of students: PARAKH

New Delhi: Twenty six states and union territories (UTs) have either adopted or adapted the holistic progress card (HPC) for students from kindergarten to class 8 levels, Indrani Bhaduri, chief executive officer of national assessment centre PARAKH said on Thursday. Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal are among the 10 states and UTs that are yet to adopt HPC (Hindustan Times/ Representative photo)

The progress cards have been developed by PARAKH (Performance Assessment, Review and Analysis of Knowledge for Holistic Development), which has been created under the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT).

Bhaduri said PARAKH held talks with states and UTs in 2022-23 on what all needs to be added in HPC, and drafted four holistic progress cards at the foundation level, preparatory level, middle and secondary in 2023-24. Since 2024-25, the assessment centre has been working with states and UTs for its implementation by training teachers and master trainers at state and UT levels.

“A total of 26 states and UTs have either adopted or adapted HPC till middle levels of schooling structure under NEP 2020. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has also adapted HPC. This year, PARAKH intends to go to the block level and train the master trainers for implementing the HPCs at the school level,” she told HT.

She added that PARAKH was also working on digitisation of the holistic progress card so that it will be easier for the teachers to fill HPCs.

Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal are among the 10 states and UTs that are yet to adopt HPC. The three states have also not accepted the Centre’s PM-SHRI scheme either and did not receive their central share of funds under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) scheme for 2024-25, Each scheme operates on a 60:40 funding between the Centre and states.

PARAKH is also getting the holistic progress card translated in 26 languages using states and UT teachers to foster and include the ethnicity and the diversities of the states in the card, she added.

According to NEP 2020, HPC would be a holistic, 360-degree, multidimensional report that reflects the progress as well as the uniqueness of each learner in the cognitive, affective, and psychomotor domains.

Bhaduri said HPC moves beyond marks and grades in results, which often don’t capture what a child truly knows, can do, or who they are. HPC focuses on describing the competencies a child has acquired and makes it clear to the child, teacher, and parent where the child stands — whether at a beginner, intermediate, proficient (grade-appropriate), or advanced level.

“So, if the child is at the beginner level, I, as a teacher or a parent, will know what inputs need to be given to the child so that his competencies improve from beginner to proficient, which is grade-appropriate. Another thing that we are focusing on with the holistic progress card is skill education, and we are encouraging schools to promote this skill education among the students,” she added.