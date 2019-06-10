26-year-old Bihar man survives 18 bullet injuries

A 26-year-old man in Sitamarhi district of Bihar survived 18 bullet injuries after a seven-hour-long operation, doctors said.

The man, identified as Pankaj Kumar Singh, was shot at by unidentified assailants on Saturday night at Rajpur village under Sitamarhi’s Suppi police station area, police said. While the assailants managed to escape, passers-by rushed Singh to a nearby clinic.

“When Singh was brought to the nursing home, he had bullets in his chest, legs, hands, abdomen, kidney, spleen and liver. His pulse was dropping and he had a low blood pressure. At present, there is bleeding from his lungs,” said Dr Varun Kumar. Kumar was offered a ticket to contest the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls by the Janata Dal (United) from Sitamarhi, but he withdrew his candidature citing ill-preparation.

While Sitamarhi superintendent of police Anil Kumar confirmed the attack, another official, speaking on condition of anonymity said Singh has criminal antecedents and had recently come out of jail on bail.

First Published: Jun 10, 2019 00:27 IST