260 ITBP personnel get Union Home Minister’s Special Operation Medal

At least 260 personnel belonging to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) have been awarded the “Union Home Minister’s Special Operation Medal” for rendering exceptional service during the ongoing military standoff with the Chinese PLA in eastern Ladakh.

According to a notification issued by the Union ministry of home affairs on Sunday, more than 390 personnel from various state police and central forces have been selected for the medal.

“In recognition of their indomitable courage and devotion to duty, 260 personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) have been awarded with the Union Home Minister’s Special Operation Medal on National Unity Day, 2021 for various special operations carried out by the Force in eastern Ladakh,” ITBP spokesperson Vivek Pandey said.

“This is the highest number of Union Home Minister’s Special Operation Medals to ITBP or any other organisation on one occasion,” he added.

The medal is conferred to security forces for special operations in areas such as terrorism, border action, arms control, prevention of narcotics smuggling and rescue operations. It was notified by the MHA in 2018 to be conferred on state and Union territory police forces, Central Police Organisations (CPOs), Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFS) and other security organisations throughout the country.

“The paramilitary force safeguarded the borders in Ladakh in extreme conditions through its operation ‘snow leopard’ in the icy heights. The force carried out a high-level of strategic planning and efficient execution of ground operations with complete synergy and collaboration between all sister organisations,” Pandey said.

Among those awarded the medal is ITBP’s former commander at north west frontier based in Leh, inspector general Deepam Seth, who was a member of the Indian delegation for the 10 rounds of Senior Highest Military Commander (SHMC) level talks, Pandey said. Seth is now posted at the ITBP headquarters in Delhi.

The spokesperson also said that “special operations of ITBP were spread over a year and involved a high degree of execution of strategic planning and efficient ground operation”.

“Besides this, it also included timely and adequate supplies of logistics to the forward location for troops,” he said.

As many as 16 personnel of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), including senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Soniar Narang, have also been awarded the medal this year, according to the home ministry notification.

“Senior IPS officer Sonia Narang who took concerted action against Islamic State of Khorasan Province’s (ISKP) pan-India network during her tenure in the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has also received HM’s special operation medal,” an NIA official said.

“A 2002-batch IPS officer, Narang was also a recipient of the President’s Police Medal for meritorious services on the occasion of Republic Day, for successfully solving the 2019 Pulwama terror attack. She is currently posted as additional director in the Enforcement Directorate (ED),” the official added.