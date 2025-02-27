Menu Explore
26/11 case: Delhi court summons trial records from Mumbai ahead of Tahawwur Rana extradition

PTI |
Feb 27, 2025 07:47 PM IST

The order came on a plea of the National Investigation Agency, seeking the retrieval of the records from Mumbai.

A Delhi court has sought the trial records of 26/11 terror attack from a Mumbai court ahead of the expected extradition of the crime's alleged mastermind Tahawwur Hussain Rana to India from the US.

A court in the US previously ruled that Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman Rana could be extradited to India.(AP)
District judge Vimal Kumar Yadav directed the officials of a Mumbai court to supply the records in an order passed on January 28.

The trial court records were previously sent to Mumbai due to the presence of multiple cases related to the 26/11 attacks in both cities.

The US Supreme Court on January 21, turned down a review petition by Rana, dismissing his last legal challenge against his extradition to India in the case.

A court in the US previously ruled that Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman Rana could be extradited to India where he is wanted in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack carried out by Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists.

Rana, who was detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles, is known to be associated with Pakistani-American terrorist David Coleman Headley, one of the main conspirators of the 26/11 attacks.

Headley obtained Rana's consent to open an office of First World Immigration Services as a cover for his activities in India.

A total of 166 people, including six Americans, were killed in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks in which 10 Pakistani terrorists laid a more than 60-hour siege, attacking people at iconic and vital locations of Mumbai.

