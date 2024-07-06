264 people relocated as rain lashes Uttara Kannada district

Amid heavy rainfall in Uttara Kannada district, a total of 264 people have been relocated to relief centres, officials familiar with the matter said. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the coastal regions including Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada districts, for Saturday and Sunday The Uttara Kannada district received an average of 839 mm of rainfall up to on Friday, while the normal rainfall is 869 mm. (HT)

The officials said that the residents of various villages in Honnavar, Kumta, and Ankola taluks have been moved to safer locations and provided shelter in nearby care centres. Currently, seven centres are operational, with four in Honnavar, two in Kumta, and one in Ankola taluks, with the possibility of more centres opening as needed, as directed by the concerned tahsildars.

Uttara Kannada deputy commissioner Gangubai Manker said: “The care centres are equipped with essential amenities, including meals, overnight stay facilities, health check-ups by a team of doctors, and necessary medical supplies.”

She further said that instructions have been issued to all departmental officials, including the revenue department, to be on high alert 24/7 to ensure immediate response to public issues and provision of necessary assistance. The district received an average of 839 mm of rainfall up to on Friday, while the normal rainfall is 869 mm.

“The heavy downpour has affected normal life in the district. We have two teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel equipped with boats and necessary equipment,” she added.

With the Aghanashini and Sharavati rivers overflowing, the residents of low-lying areas have been advised to move to safer locations. Constant monitoring is being conducted, especially in areas around the Upper Kaneri dam on the Kali river, where rising water levels pose a significant risk, the official said.

“All schools and colleges in Kumta, Bhatkal, and Honnavar taluks have been declared closed on July 5 due to the heavy rainfall. Officials have been instructed to take maximum precautionary measures to prevent any loss of life and property. The public can call the emergency helpline number 1077 or the mobile number 94835 11015 for assistance,” the deputy commissioner added.

In Udupi district, Kundapur assistant commissioner Rashmi has declared a holiday for Anganwadi centres, primary and high schools, and pre-university colleges in Byndur, Kundapur, and Brahmavar taluks on July 5 due to the severe weather. However, graduation, post-graduation, diploma, engineering, and ITI course classes will continue as scheduled, with heads of institutions advised to consider weather conditions while conducting classes.

The heavy rainfall has already resulted in casualties. On Thursday, Sasikala (43), a farmer from Cheekali, Baise village of Nagar Hobali in Hosnagar taluk, Shivamogga district, died after being swept away in a ditch while tending to her paddy field.

In Udupi, Amba (48) became the first victim of the heavy rains when mud collapsed in Society Gudda of Kolluru village in Byndur taluk on Thursday. In another incident, Michael (55), a fisherman who went fishing in the river near Ajilamogaru in Dakshina Kannada district, drowned.