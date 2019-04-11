28,000 liquor bottles, 29kg cannabis seized in Gurugram

Since the model code of conduct was enforced on March 10, the Gurugram Police has, in several raids, confiscated more than 28,000 bottles of liquor, 29 kilogram of cannabis, 25 illegal weapons and around 28 live cartridges from different locations in the city.

According to Mohammad Akil, commissioner, Gurugram Police, one of the biggest raids was conducted on Monday near Nunera village in Sohna, wherein 9,228 bottles of country liquor and 120 bottles of foreign liquor were confiscated from a mini truck. The two men in the truck were arrested under relevant sections of the Excise Act. “The liquor has been handed over to the excise department and a case has been registered against the drivers of the mini truck,” he said.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the district administration and Gurugram Police seized around Rs 20 lakh in cash from two men in a mini truck near Tauru, officials said. The men, both of whom are residents of Farrukhnagar, were caught on the Sohna-Tauru Road with a bag full of cash near the Sohna Ghati checkpoint during a surveillance activity by the police on Monday night, said police officers. They added that when questioned about the source and the purpose of the cash, they appeared clueless and failed to present evidence.

According to police, the income tax department has been notified of the incident.

Amit Khatri, deputy commissioner, Gurugram, said, “After the code of conduct came into place, we have increased surveillance to ensure no person is carrying cash exceeding Rs 10 lakh. If anyone is found guilty, there will be an intense inquiry and if anything suspicious is found, the amount will be confiscated.”

