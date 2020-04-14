e-paper
28 bureaucrats empanelled to secretary-level posts at Centre

india Updated: Apr 14, 2020 07:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
In addition to 28 officers empanelled as secretary or secretary equivalent, six officers were empanelled as secretary equivalent.
         

Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved on Monday the empanelment of 28 top bureaucrats to the secretary level.

Tarun Bajaj, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of 1988 batch of Haryana cadre, and his batchmate from Gujarat, Arvind Kumar Sharma, have been empanelled as secretary, or secretary equivalent, officers. Significantly, both the officers are currently posted in the prime ministers’ office.

Among others who have been empanelled to the secretary-level rank are: National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) Chairperson Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) chairperson Anita Karwal.Both the officers belong to the 1988 batch.

Others who are now eligible to join as secretaries are IAS officers Ajay Tirkey of the 1987 batch, Madhya Pradesh, Rameshwar Prasad Gupta of Gujarat cadre and his batchmate from Jammu and Kashmir Sudhanshu Panday.

Former CBSE chairperson Rajesh Kumar Chaturvedi, a 1987 batch officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre, has also been empanelled for holding secretary-level post at the Centre. Currently, he is posted as an additional secretary and financial advisor in the ministry of culture.

In addition to 28 officers empanelled as secretary or secretary equivalent, six officers were empanelled as secretary equivalent. These include IAS officers Jyoti Arora of the 1987 batch of Haryana cadre, and Alka Tiwari of the 1988 batch of Jharkhand cadre.

