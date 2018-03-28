 28 custodial deaths in Ahmedabad city and district in 2 years: Gujarat govt | india news | Hindustan Times
28 custodial deaths in Ahmedabad city and district in 2 years: Gujarat govt

Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja stated that out of the two police inspectors, who were found responsible, one has been awarded “punishment” while departmental inquiry is underway against another.

india Updated: Mar 28, 2018 17:28 IST
Chief minister Vijay Rupani in the Gujarat Assembly in Gandhinagar.
Chief minister Vijay Rupani in the Gujarat Assembly in Gandhinagar.

A total of 28 cases of custodial deaths were reported from Ahmedabad city and district in the last two years, the Gujarat government on Wednesday told the Legislative Assembly.

In a written reply to Congress MLA Imran Khedawala’s question during Question Hour of the Budget session, Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja stated that 28 custodial deaths were reported in Ahmedabad district and city during the last two years.

Responding to a sub-question about the action taken against those responsible for such deaths, Jadeja stated that out of two police inspectors, who were found responsible, one has been awarded “punishment” while departmental inquiry is underway against another.

Similarly, a sub-inspector and a head constable have been given “punishment” while two head constables are facing departmental inquiry, the minister stated.

