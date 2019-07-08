29 killed as Delhi-bound bus falls into canal off Yamuna Expressway near Agra

At least 29 people were killed and several injured after a government-run double-decker bus from Lucknow to Delhi fell into a canal near Agra on Monday morning.

Agra’s senior superintendent of police Babloo Kumar said the accident happened on the Yamuna Expressway near Etmadpur.

Kumar said families of victims can call on 9454402732 to get details about their relatives.

District magistrate Ravi Kumar said about 17 to 18 people are injured and were being treated in various hospitals. He said about 44 people were travelling on the bus run by the Uttar Pradesh State Roadways Transport Corporation (UPSRTC).

Officials said the cause of the accident isn’t known so far.

“Maybe it was a case of steering jam or the driver losing focus,” the official said.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the accident. He has expressed his grief and condolences at the death of the passengers and directed officials to provide all possible medical attention to the injured.

UPSRTCshall pay an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the families of those who were killed in the accident.

