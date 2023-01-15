2-day key meeting of BJP begins from Monday

New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the two-day national executive meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that begins in the Capital on Monday. The meeting will also have in attendance Union ministers, central and state office-bearers, and chief ministers of BJP-ruled states.

According to national general secretary, Vinod Tawade, there will be about 350 functionaries in attendance at the meeting, which will begin with the national office-bearers meet at the party headquarters from 10am to 2pm on Monday.

A roadshow to felicitate Modi for the party’s historic victory in Gujarat has been planned on the occasion.

The developments come as the BJP is likely to undergo several organisational changes, including an extension to JP Nadda the party’s national president, people familiar with the matter said.

Briefing reporters about the meeting, Tawde said an exhibition spread over six themes to showcase the party and the Union government’s accomplishments will also be mounted. “The first theme is ‘Seva, Sanganthan and Samarpan’. We will showcase the activities carried out by the party such as blood donation drives, programmes for social justice and preservation of environment, and campaigns such as the tiranga abhiyan (which involved hoisting the National Flag across the country to mark the 75th anniversary of Independence),” he said.

The second theme is “Vishwa Guru Bharat”, where the party will showcase the popularity of yoga and how the International Yoga Day is now being celebrated. Tawde said it will also focus on the successful extrication of Indian nationals when the Russia-Ukraine war began. “How India performed during the Covid pandemic, and the plans for the upcoming G20 summit will be presented at the exhibition and how we have reached the fifth position as leader of space and technology programmes,” he said.

The other four themes are “Governance First” to highlight a path to peace and prosperity in the North-East and measures cutting back on License Raj; the empowerment of the poor and the marginalised; the empowerment of the minorities; and achievements in the cultural sector, including conserving and temple construction, Tawde said.

The two-day meeting will also pass resolutions on economic, social, and political issues. It will also take stock of the assembly elections in the past year and the clutch of elections coming up in nine states in the next few months.

After the office-bearers’ meeting, the national executive meeting will be start at 4pm on Monday and conclude at 4pm on January 17 at the NDMC Convention Centre in the Capital.