2nd edition of Khelo India Winter Games begins in Gulmarg from Friday

From Friday, world famous ski and tourist resort Gulmarg in north Kashmir will see 1200 athletes from different parts of the country participating in the second edition of the five-day long Khelo India Winter Games.

"Tonight there will be an event of night skiing and tomorrow the second edition of the Khelo India Winter games will be inaugurated at Gulmarg," said Saleem ur Rehman, director general, youth services and sports. He added that all the arrangements for the winter games have been finished.

The officials termed the second edition of the winter games as a mega sports event aimed at engaging the youth in positive and constructive activities.

"Athletes from 27 states and Union Territories (UTs) will converge on the snow-bound slopes of Gulmarg during the event to compete in different categories of sports," J&K government official spokesman said.

The games include snowshoe race, ice skating, ice hockey, skiing, Nordic ski, snowboarding, ski mountaineering and ice stock. "Athletes from the Indian Army and the Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering and Winter Sports will also participate in the event, besides the athletes from different states and UTs," the spokesperson added.

The government has planned many cultural programs as part of the event besides setting up stalls of ethnic food and local crafts. It is being organised by the Union ministry of youth affairs and sports in collaboration with the J&K sports council and the Winter Games Association of J&K.

"The administration has made all the arrangements and put in place all facilities in advance. A special team of doctors and ambulances will be available round the clock. A special team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) shall remain deployed for relief and rescue operations," said the statement.