2nd half of Parliament’s Budget session set to resume today

The second half of Parliament’s Budget session is set to resume on Monday even as Opposition parties have signalled they will confront the government over issues such as price rise, alleged misuse of federal agencies, and the exposure of State Bank of India (SBI) and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) to the Adani Group. Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar met with floor leaders a day before the resumption of the session. (ANI)

American short seller Hindenburg’s report on Adani rocked the session’s first half last month. The Opposition has demanded the constitution of a Joint Parliamentary Committee to probe the matter.

Opposition parties were due to meet ahead of the resumption of the session at Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s office to discuss their floor strategy.

Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar earlier met with floor leaders a day before the resumption of the session and discussed ways for curbing disruptions of the parliamentary proceedings.

The leaders demanded they be allowed to raise all issues concerning the people and mention the Adani Group in the House when the session resumes.

The Opposition parties have expressed concerns over the financial status of SBI and LIC in respect of their exposure in the Adani Group.

The focus of the second half of the Budget session will, however, remain on the passage of the Finance Bill and the demand for grants for ministries. The Budget-related business is a constitutional obligation. As many as 35 bills are separately pending before Parliament.