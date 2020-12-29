2nd Tejas Express to be flagged off in January

india

Updated: Dec 29, 2019 05:52 IST

Indian railways’ second privately operated Tejas Express will run between Ahmedabad in Gujarat and Mumbai in Maharashtra, the national transporter’s subsidiary Indian Railway Catering, and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) announced on Saturday. The train will be flagged off from Ahmedabad on January 17, 2020, and its commercial run will begin from January 19.

The train is scheduled to ply on Ahmedabad - Mumbai- Ahmedabad route for six days a week with Thursday as an off-day for maintenance activities . The train shall be equipped with all modern onboard facilities, according to IRCTC.