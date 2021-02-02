IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / 3 Alleged PFI members can meet lawyers in jail, UP govt tells Allahabad HC
Allahabad Hight Court(File photo)
Allahabad Hight Court(File photo)
india news

3 Alleged PFI members can meet lawyers in jail, UP govt tells Allahabad HC

  • The petitioners had challenged the order of the Mathura chief judicial magistrate by which they were sent to judicial remand.
READ FULL STORY
By JItendra Sarin
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 08:45 PM IST

The Uttar Pradesh government told the Allahabad high court last week that the three alleged Popular Front of India (PFI) members, who were arrested on October 5 last year while they were going to Hathras to meet the family of a gang rape and murder victim, can meet lawyers in jail in accordance with the jail manual.

Additional advocate general Manish Goyal, representing the government, made this submission before the court after counsel for the alleged PFI members stated that the superintendent of Mathura jail was not allowing them to meet the petitioners in jail.

On January 28, hearing the habeas corpus petition by Atiq-ur-Rehman from Muzaffarnagar, Masood from Bahraich and Alam from Rampur, a division bench comprising Justice Surya Prakash Kesarwani and Justice Shamim Ahmed fixed February 4 as the next date of hearing.

Earlier on January 5, the court had directed the central and state governments to file a counter affidavit in the petition filed by three alleged PFI members.

In the FIR against three, it was alleged that they were going to Hathras to take undue benefit of the rape and murder case, disturb the law and order situation and fuel caste riots in the state.

Seeking release from jail, the petitioners had challenged the order of the magistrate by which they were sent to judicial remand. Their petitioners said the Mathura chief judicial magistrate did not have the jurisdiction to try the matter or remand them in custody. The petition added that Rehman and Masood were going to meet the bereaved family while Alam was transporting them to the destination.

The PFI is an Islamic organisation formed as a successor to the National Development Front (NDF) in 2006. It has often been accused of involvement in anti-national and anti-social activities by the government.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Union minister of state for the ministry of home affairs Nityanand Rai during a Budget Session of Parliament. (ANI Photo)
Union minister of state for the ministry of home affairs Nityanand Rai during a Budget Session of Parliament. (ANI Photo)
india news

CAA rules are under preparation: Govt tells Lok Sabha

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 10:05 PM IST
  • Union minister of state for the ministry of home affairs Nityanand Rai said the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019, came into force from January 10, 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The health ministry said 4,120,741 healthcare workers have been vaccinated against Covid-19 in India as of 7pm on Tuesday.(Anshuman Poyrekar / HT Photo)
The health ministry said 4,120,741 healthcare workers have been vaccinated against Covid-19 in India as of 7pm on Tuesday.(Anshuman Poyrekar / HT Photo)
india news

Over 4.1 million healthcare workers vaccinated against Covid-19: Health ministry

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 10:00 PM IST
On the eighteenth day of the vaccination drive the country has reported 106 case of adverse events following immunisation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The apex court said the matter deserves to be remanded to the high court to consider it afresh in accordance with law.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
The apex court said the matter deserves to be remanded to the high court to consider it afresh in accordance with law.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
india news

SC says, offence under Prevention of Corruption Act is against society

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 09:49 PM IST
The high court had acquitted the accused for the offences under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act by setting aside the trial court verdict.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Uttarakhand's Director General of Police Ashok Kumar(HT PHOTO)
Uttarakhand's Director General of Police Ashok Kumar(HT PHOTO)
india news

‘Anti-national’ posts on social media? Uttarakhand police won’t verify passport

By Kalyan Das
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 09:18 PM IST
  • Social media behaviour of those applying for passport or arms licence will now be scrutinised for “anti-national” posts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
It was in 2017 that foreign tourist arrivals crossed the 10 million-mark. There were 10.4 million arrivals in that year.(Bloomberg)
It was in 2017 that foreign tourist arrivals crossed the 10 million-mark. There were 10.4 million arrivals in that year.(Bloomberg)
india news

Less than 3 million foreign tourists visited India in 2020, says govt

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 09:08 PM IST
Last year, foreign tourist arrivals stood at 2.68 million and "no formal study has been instituted for assessment of loss of revenue in 2020", Patel said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
he reply by the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) came amid the controversial anti-conversion laws brought by the governments of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. (ANI Photo/LSTV grab)
he reply by the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) came amid the controversial anti-conversion laws brought by the governments of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. (ANI Photo/LSTV grab)
india news

News updates from HT: No intention to bring central anti-conversion law

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 08:56 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bhubaneswar’s municipal corporation has demolished portions of a heritage complex as part of the Odisha government's beautification project for the Lingaraj temple(Photo courtesy: INTACH)
Bhubaneswar’s municipal corporation has demolished portions of a heritage complex as part of the Odisha government's beautification project for the Lingaraj temple(Photo courtesy: INTACH)
india news

Bhubaneswar civic body destroys heritage structures around Lingaraj temple

By Debabrata Mohanty, Bhubaneswar, Hindustan Times
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 10:00 PM IST
  • The Ekamra Kshetra Heritage Project, announced in December 2019 by chief minister Naveen Patnaik, envisaged comprehensive developmental work near the Lingaraj temple.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Allahabad Hight Court(File photo)
Allahabad Hight Court(File photo)
india news

3 Alleged PFI members can meet lawyers in jail, UP govt tells Allahabad HC

By JItendra Sarin
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 08:45 PM IST
  • The petitioners had challenged the order of the Mathura chief judicial magistrate by which they were sent to judicial remand.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Image for representation.(PTI file photo)
Image for representation.(PTI file photo)
india news

Hyderabad Metro runs special train for 21 km to transport harvested heart

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hyderabad
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 08:21 PM IST
  • It was for the first time when such a special train was run to transport a heart.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)
india news

Adityanath seeks proposal on using drones to transport medicines to remote areas

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 08:11 PM IST
  • Adityanath said his government was committed to improving the situation even in far flung areas of the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi High Court.(Mint file)
Delhi High Court.(Mint file)
india news

PIL in Delhi HC to include judges, judicial staff in first phase of vaccination

ANI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 08:07 PM IST
  • Petitioner Amrender Singh, a practising lawyer, said the rule of law depends on the functioning of courts and litigants are suffering delays in delivery of justice in absence of normal functioning of courts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union ministers and members in the Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi.(PTI)
Union ministers and members in the Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi.(PTI)
india news

No intention to bring central anti-conversion law: MHA tells Parliament

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 09:16 PM IST
The confirmation came as a response to a question in Lok Sabha. The ministry of home affairs (MHA) stated that the government does not intend to propose a central anti-conversion law to curb interfaith marriages.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Jamshedpur Police said Shahid Akhtar (left), Md Wasim and Abdul Rashid would be felicitated for their honesty. (HT PHOTO)
The Jamshedpur Police said Shahid Akhtar (left), Md Wasim and Abdul Rashid would be felicitated for their honesty. (HT PHOTO)
india news

Cash loaders forget 1.5 lakh in ATM in Jamshedpur, teens return it to cops

By Debashish Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 07:38 PM IST
  • The cash loaders acknowledged that they were in a hurry and had forgotten to load 1.5 lakh into the ATM.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Union ministry of home affairs also informed Parliament that the Delhi Police have registered 39 cases against the farmers’ protesting against the three farm laws on the outskirts of Delhi between September to December 2020. (HT Photos)
The Union ministry of home affairs also informed Parliament that the Delhi Police have registered 39 cases against the farmers’ protesting against the three farm laws on the outskirts of Delhi between September to December 2020. (HT Photos)
india news

Left with no option: Govt defends Delhi Police action on farmers

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 07:57 PM IST
  • The minister did not specifically respond to another question that asked the Union home ministry for evidence that “terrorists infiltrated the farm agitation”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"There is a direct link between the number of cases and remdesivir sales," Kedar Upadhye, Cipla's global chief financial officer, told Reuters. He did not provide details on how much he expected demand to fall.(REUTERS)
"There is a direct link between the number of cases and remdesivir sales," Kedar Upadhye, Cipla's global chief financial officer, told Reuters. He did not provide details on how much he expected demand to fall.(REUTERS)
india news

India's demand for Covid-19 drug remdesivir to fall, says Cipla

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 06:55 PM IST
Cipla was among the first companies in India to launch a generic version of remdesivir, developed by US-based Gilead Sciences, and as of September had sold more than 300,000 vials across India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP