Home / India News / 3 BJP politicians killed in terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district

3 BJP politicians killed in terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district

Three Bharatiya Janata Party functionaries in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district were shot dead by terrorists late on Thursday evening. The three include the district general secretary of the party’s youth wing.

india Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 22:20 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(File photo for representation)
         

Three Bharatiya Janata Party functionaries in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district were shot dead by terrorists late on Thursday evening. The three include the district general secretary of the party’s youth wing.

A police officer said The Resistance Front, a terror group propped up last year by Pakistan’s intelligence agency had taken responsibility for the attack. “It has also warned of more attacks targeting politicians,” the officer said.

A Jammu and Kashmir police statement identified the three as Fida Hussain Yatoo, Umer Rashid Beigh and Umer Ramzan Hajam. The incident took place in YK Pora locality of Kulgam.

“They were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment where they were declared as brought dead,” the police said.

“Today (Thursday), at about 2020 hours, Kulgam Police received information about a terror crime incident at village YK Pora where terrorists fired upon three BJP workers. Senior police officers reached at the terror crime spot,” a police spokesperson said.

The BJP’s Jammu and Kashmir unit tweeted condemnation of the terror attack.

“J&K BJP strongly condemned this barbaric terror attack on BJP Leaders Fida Hussain Itoo (BJYM District Gen Secy Kulgam), Umer Rashid Beigh (BJYM District Executive Member Kulgam), Umer Hanan (BJYM District Gen Secy Kulgam), those who are responsible for this will not be spared,” it said.

