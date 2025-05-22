3 blocks set to be ready by October: Central Vista’s next phase nears completion

The next phase of the Central Vista redevelopment is nearing completion, with three new Common Central Secretariat (CCS) buildings — among a total of 10 — set to become operational by October. A senior central government official aware of the plans said that by October, departments under various ministries, including finance and defence, will occupy the first three CCS buildings. (HT PHOTO)

The Central Vista redevelopment, which was initially to cost ₹20,000 crore, is the centrepiece of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s bid to erase Delhi’s colonial-era architecture from the seat of power and leave a new architectural legacy. The ones already delivered are the new Parliament building, which hosted its first session in September 2023; the redeveloped and re-christened Raj Path as Kartavya Path, which opened in September 2022, and the Vice-President’s enclave, which was ready in April 2024.

The old Parliament building, Rashtrapati Bhawan, and the Secretariat were the first buildings to come up in the late 1920s. Buildings such as Udyog Bhawan, Nirman Bhawan, Shastri Bhawan, and Krishi Bhawan, were constructed between the mid-1950s to late 1960s. Among the buildings that have been demolished are Raksha Bhawan (Defence College) and Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, and the old V-P residence.

A senior central government official aware of the plans said that by October, departments under various ministries, including finance and defence, will occupy the first three CCS buildings. They were originally due to be ready by November 2023.

On the second set of redevelopments, the official, on condition of anonymity, said, “Offices that worked out of the North Block, some departments from Shastri Bhawan and Nirman Bhavan, will be relocated to the new buildings.”

The shifting will start from August and by October, CCS buildings 1, 2, and 3 will be fully occupied. While CCS 1 is in the final stages of furnishing, the other two are “ready for all practical purposes,” the official said.

Once vacated, the older government buildings will be taken up for redevelopment, beginning the second chapter of the Central Vista transformation.

How new buildings will change the vista

Though modern in design and functionality, the new buildings – that will retain the same two-tone sandstone exterior facades – will harmonise with the surrounding heritage structures. Retaining the twin-tone sandstone facades characteristic of Lutyens’ Delhi, the buildings have been designed to not exceed the height of India Gate and to stay in the visual background when viewed from Kartavya Path.

Bimal Patel’s HCP Design, Planning and Management—the consulting firm behind the project design—said the CCS blocks were conceived to restore the architectural formality of the Vista while integrating new-age infrastructure. “The buildings are designed to be muted, respectful of the grandeur of Rashtrapati Bhavan, North and South Blocks, and the Parliament Complex,” a spokesperson said.

They said that while the idea is to move away from the old Lutyens’ style, it is in a “subtle but perceptible” manner. An HCP spokesperson said, “Each CCS building (1 through 9), through motifs and calligraphy at the four corners in every building, will represent all 36 states and Union Territories.”

The new buildings are being developed as green, energy-efficient office spaces. They feature maximised natural lighting, integrated air-conditioning, rainwater harvesting, smart plumbing systems, and centralised building management. Corner amenities include creches, toilets, and gyms, while cafés spill out into shaded courtyards to create vibrant ground-floor spaces.

Project’s progress and cost escalations

As ministries prepare to shift, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has been tasked with preparing a transit plan to manage the changing traffic flows. “We want this zone to be pedestrian- and public transport-friendly. Metro stations are already operational in the area. We’ve decided to keep the number of parking spots low to discourage car usage,” the official cited above said. Proposals for walkalators or other exclusive transport systems connecting the buildings have been dropped.

However, the final seating arrangement of ministries across the new secretariat buildings may undergo revisions once at least seven buildings are ready. Officials are considering reshuffling offices to ensure ministries are housed in contiguous spaces for improved coordination. In the interim, temporary accommodation is likely to be arranged in a building developed by NBCC (India) Limited in Netaji Nagar— originally part of the general pool office accommodation (GPOA)—and also used by institutions such as the South Asia Regional Training and Technical Assistance Centre (SARTTAC), totalling upto 2.39 lakh sqm in office space.

To be sure, whether Shastri Bhawan and Nirman Bhavan will be demolished remains undecided. A separate sub-project under the Central Vista plan is currently focused on restoring the old Parliament building, with the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) tasked with assessing how to bring it back to its original shape. A decision on its future use awaits clearance from the Prime Minister’s Office.

In April, HT reported that another major component of the redevelopment—converting the historic North and South Blocks into the Yuga Yugeen Bharat National Museum—has already moved into the tendering stage, starting with the North block. The Central Public Works Department (CPWD), under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), floated tenders earlier this year for the renovation and repurposing work.

Work is also underway on CCS 6 and 7, coming up on the sites of the old Vice-President’s House and the Vigyan Bhawan Annexe, respectively. CCS 10 is expected to be the next building to be ready, with a July 2025 deadline. To avoid further delays, the government has switched from Reinforced Cement Concrete (RCC) to steel composite structures in CCS 6 and 7. This shift, officials claim, will speed up construction by 25%. “Aesthetically, the new buildings will look the same. Though steel is costlier upfront, the lower lifecycle cost will balance it out,” said the official.

The senior government official said that the new executive enclave (Prime Minister’s Office) will be ready by August, and by year-end, 45% of the entire Central Vista project will be completed. “Work had effectively started in 2021, and by 2028, we will be able to finish 90% of the project,” the officer said.

The original goal was to finish the project by 2026, but the timeline has now extended to 2028. Cost escalations have followed. The government in Parliament has attributed this to the overruns to inflation, higher GST rates, structural modifications, and rising material and labour costs, without specifying details. While exact figures have not been disclosed, officials privately admit that costs for the Parliament building and Vice-President’s enclave alone have risen by around 20% from the original estimate.