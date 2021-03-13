3 Congress MLAs accuse govt of discrimination against SC, ST lawmakers

Three ruling Congress lawmakers in Rajasthan, who were part of Sachin Pilot's rebellion against chief minister Ashok Gehlot last year, have accused the state government of discriminating against MLAs belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and religious minorities.

The allegation comes ahead of by-polls to four assembly seats in the state. The by-poll schedule is yet to be announced and they are expected to be held within the next two months.

The Congress has a wafer-thin majority of 104 in the 200-member state assembly. Lone Rashtriya Lok Dal and 12 Independent lawmakers support its government in the state, where SC, ST, and Muslim communities account for about 40% of the population.

Ramesh Meena, who was a minister before the rebellion, said he would not hesitate in resigning if their problems are not addressed and that he has sought a meeting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to discuss the matter. He said ministers do not meet lawmakers such as Ameen Khan and Babulal Bairwa.

"If an SC, ST member approaches ministers, they are scolded. Why this discrimination with our people?" asked Meena who got into an argument with the assembly Speaker over seating arrangement in the House this week.

Meena referred to three previous budgets and questioned what did SC, ST, and minority communities' lawmakers get for development works in their constituencies. "And what development is happening in Jodhpur...the chief minister's... hometown." Meena accused the government of trying to suppress the voice of lawmakers representing SC, ST, and minorities by giving them seats in the Assembly without microphones. “When we are not being heard, then where do the people from SC, ST, and OBC [other backward classes] go. Our voice is not taken seriously. It is a serious issue. Our government was formed with the support of people from SC, ST, and minorities... and now discrimination is done with them.”

Meena said that he was a minister and could have remained silent to retain his ministry. “I do not want to become a minister but cannot remain silent if discrimination is done with us. I am raising my voice against the acts that weaken Congress. If you do not allow us to speak, give funds for development works. Ministers do not meet us and then you call us the backbone of the government. What is it?"

Murari Lal Meena, another lawmaker, said the development works have taken place in his area but the work of several people in his constituency is not being done. He said that party leaders consider SC, ST, and minorities as the Congress's backbone. But, he added, the backbone is being weakened in the assembly, at the government, and the party level. "This will not benefit the party and the party should look into it."

Ved Prakash Solanki, the third lawmaker, said 50 lawmakers without microphones in the assembly are mostly from SC, ST, and minority communities. "The chief whip should have thought about the criteria; seniors are side-lined... first-timers are sitting in front [assembly rows]. It is not one lawmaker's resentment... it should be corrected. Those who helped in forming the government should be taken care of."

In July last year, Pilot had camped in the National Capital Region with a group of Congress legislators backing him as the rebellion raised questions about the stability of the state government. He agreed to a truce after his meeting with Gandhi a month later in New Delhi and put an end to the uncertainty.

HT reached out to Congress leaders for reactions, but they refused to comment immediately.

Political analyst Sunny Sebastian said the lack of microphones cannot be the real issue as social distancing due to Covid-19 has warranted distanced seating arrangement in the House. "The three, who rebelled along with Sachin Pilot are making statements together, which shows that something is... [wrong]. However, it does not look like a revolt...but resentment... maybe as they are out of power," he said. He added the three making charges of discrimination certainly sends a wrong message in public, especially when by-polls to four seats are due.

"The Congress needs to resolve the grievances before it gets out of hand."

Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party leader Satish Poonia said the allegations of the three lawmakers show that all is not well with their party.