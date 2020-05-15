e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 15, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 3 dead, 2 detained after failed theft attempt in Karnataka’s Kolar Gold Fields

3 dead, 2 detained after failed theft attempt in Karnataka’s Kolar Gold Fields

Once one of India’s richest gold mines, all mining activity has been abandoned in KGF since 2001 due to the low gold content which meant the price of extracting it from the ground was not profitable.

india Updated: May 15, 2020 07:41 IST
Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
Police along with the fire department recovered the bodies of Joseph and Kanda on Thursday while that of Santhosh alias Padiyappa is yet to be found.
Police along with the fire department recovered the bodies of Joseph and Kanda on Thursday while that of Santhosh alias Padiyappa is yet to be found. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Three men fell to their death while trying to look for gold at the Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) in Karnataka’s Kolar district, police said on Thursday.

Ramdas, a sub-inspector of Marikuppam police station, said two others have been detained.

Ramdas said five men from the Bishop Doddi locality of Andersonpet—Padiyappa, Joseph, Kanda, Victor and Karthik—had gone to an abandoned shaft to steal gold ore on Wednesday night.

But since it was dark and some of the planks near the shaft had become weak due to lack of maintenance and exposure to weather, Joseph, Kanda and Padiyappa plunged to their death after falling around 1,000 feet.

Ramdas said they might have become weak due to inhalation also of some of the poisonous gases which could have accumulated in these abandoned shafts.

Victor and Karthik managed to escape and alerted some of the nearby residents who in turn informed the police.

Police along with the fire department recovered the bodies of Joseph and Kanda on Thursday while that of Santhosh alias Padiyappa is yet to be found.

Both the bodies have been sent to the district government hospital for post-mortem examination.

Victor and Karthik have been detained for further investigation.

Once one of India’s richest gold mines, all mining activity has been abandoned in KGF since 2001 due to the low gold content which meant the price of extracting it from the ground was not profitable.

However, every now and then when gold prices shoot up, some thieves try to extract some of the ore which they believe contains “trace gold.”

tags
top news
Indian Covid-19 vaccine development to be backed by PM-CARES Fund
Indian Covid-19 vaccine development to be backed by PM-CARES Fund
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
India tops 2 million Covid-19 tests
India tops 2 million Covid-19 tests
Live: Covid-19 deaths worldwide cross 300,000, confirmed cases near 4.5 million
Live: Covid-19 deaths worldwide cross 300,000, confirmed cases near 4.5 million
Rs 2L-crore concessional credit offer to 25 million farmers
Rs 2L-crore concessional credit offer to 25 million farmers
Centre, West Bengal spar over repatriation flights under Vande Bharat Mission
Centre, West Bengal spar over repatriation flights under Vande Bharat Mission
Biggest single-day spike as Delhi Covid-19 cases cross 8,000
Biggest single-day spike as Delhi Covid-19 cases cross 8,000
Tesla’s latest invention: Secret low-cost batteries that last a million miles
Tesla’s latest invention: Secret low-cost batteries that last a million miles
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Nirmala SitharamanDelhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In