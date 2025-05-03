Menu Explore
3 elephants found dead in Assam's Manas National Park

PTI |
May 03, 2025 11:27 AM IST

An official said it is suspected that poachers have killed the elephants, but all aspects are being investigated.

Three wild elephants were found dead in the Manas National Park in Assam near the India-Bhutan border, officials said on Saturday.

The carcasses of the three elephants were found in the Palengshi Beat area in Panbari range.(PTI)
The carcasses of the three elephants were found in the Palengshi Beat area in Panbari range.(PTI)

The carcasses were found in the Palengshi Beat area in Panbari range in the western part of the park by forest guards on Friday, they said.

An investigation has been started, they added.

An official said it is suspected that poachers have killed the elephants, but all aspects are being investigated.

The post-mortem examinations of the elephants will be conducted in the forest before their last rites are done, he added.

