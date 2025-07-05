Karnataka forest, ecology and environment minister Eshwar B Khandre on Friday recommended the suspension of three forest department officers, including deputy conservator of forests (DCF) Y Chakrapani, in connection with the unnatural deaths of five tigers in the Male Mahadeshwara Hills (MM Hills) wildlife range. 3 forest officials suspended over deaths of 5 tigers in state

The action comes in the wake of a preliminary report submitted by a high-level committee investigating the deaths of an adult tigress and her four cubs. The probe found that the big cats had consumed a cow carcass laced with a toxic chemical compound—an apparent act of revenge by miscreants. The committee, headed by additional principal chief conservator of forests Kumar Pushkar, includes senior officials from the forest department, the national tiger conservation authority (NTCA), and wildlife experts such as Sanjay Gubbi.

Khandre, addressing the media after reviewing the report, said, “There has been an utter failure in basic forest protection. The officers have shown complete negligence in monitoring. I have therefore recommended suspension and departmental inquiry against DCF Chakrapani and two other staff. Such lapses will not be tolerated when it comes to wildlife protection.”

The committee’s findings indicate serious administrative lapses, including delayed payment of salaries to outsourced patrolling staff. Chamarajanagar circle chief conservator of forests T Heeralal told HT, “Although money was released by April-end, not paying salaries till June is a clear dereliction of duty by the DCF. The frontline staff was forced to protest and patrols were impacted due to this. This lapse has cost us precious wildlife.”

According to officials, the unpaid wages had triggered a staff protest on June 23, severely disrupting anti-poaching patrols in the area. Minister Khandre has directed that the final investigation report be submitted by July 10 to determine accountability and facilitate stricter action.

Separate incident

In a separate incident, a forest guard who had been missing for ten days was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Chikkamagaluru district.

Sharath (33), who was posted at the Neelagiri Plantation in Sakharayapatna of Kadur taluk, was last seen on June 24. His decomposed body was discovered on Friday, about 5 km from the plantation, reportedly in a partially unclothed state. The condition of the body has raised suspicions of foul play.

Sharath, a native of Kalur in Kodagu district, had been transferred four months ago from the Sullia forest division in Dakshina Kannada to Sakharayapatna, where he was managing a nursery.

Following his disappearance, forest department personnel and police teams had launched a large-scale search across the plantation and adjacent forests. His motorcycle, clothes, purse, and mobile phone were found scattered in different locations, the phone was located nearly a kilometre from where the body was eventually found.

Sakharayapatna police sub-inspector Pavan Kumar said, “On Friday, the forest staff and police teams from Chikkamagaluru and Hassan intensified their combing operation and discovered Sharath’s decomposed body. We have registered a case of unnatural death and launched an investigation. The cause of death will be known only after the autopsy report is received.”

Senior police officers and forensic teams have visited the scene. Investigators are probing multiple angles, including possible involvement of colleagues or forest smugglers.

The body has been shifted to McGann Hospital in Shivamogga for a post-mortem examination.