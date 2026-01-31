3 killed, 20 injured as dumper hits tempo traveller in Assam’s Sribhumi

Silchar: At least three people were killed and 20 others injured after a speeding dumper truck collided head-on with a tempo traveller (minibus) in the Srigauri area of Assam’s Sribhumi district early on Saturday morning, police said. The injured passengers are undergoing treatment at Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH), a police officer said. (HT Photo)

The injured passengers are undergoing treatment at Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH), a police officer said.

A tempo traveller with 23 passengers, reportedly members of a kirtaniya (devotional singing) group, were heading towards Bazarghat when the 12-wheeler dumper, allegedly travelling at high speed, came from the wrong side and collided with it around 6 am.

“The impact was so severe that the traveller veered off the road, plunged into a roadside ditch and was completely mangled,” an onlooker said.

The police said two passengers — Nirad Das and Tapan Biswas — died on the spot, while another person died while receiving treatment. His identity is yet to be confirmed.

A police officer said the dumper truck involved in the collision was registered in Tripura, while the traveller was registered in Assam. “Both vehicles have been seized and an investigation has been launched to ascertain the exact cause of the accident,” the officer said.

Locals said the dumper driver tried to flee after the crash but was chased and caught by residents of the area.

Assam minister Krishnendu Paul said that 20 injured persons were brought to SMCH. “Two persons were brought dead. Two children are admitted to the ICU, while three children are undergoing treatment at the central ICU. Two injured persons with minor injuries were treated and discharged, and 11 others were admitted to different wards at SMCH,” Paul said.

The minister added that most of the victims belong to Hojai district and that the government is closely monitoring their treatment.

“I am in constant touch with the principal of SMCH and the medical team. All necessary care and support are being provided,” he said, expressing condolences to the bereaved families and praying for the speedy recovery of the injured.

The accident came barely hours after another hit-and-run incident in Silchar, intensifying public outrage over road safety. On Friday night, a dumper truck allegedly hit a motorcycle near the Clock Tower tri-junction on the Silchar–Imphal National Highway, killing Pradeep Dhar (35) of Shalganga and injuring Rajdeep Dhar, who was riding pillion. Following the incident, angry residents briefly blocked the National Highway, disrupting traffic.

“We are investigating both cases and the accused drivers will be arrested soon,” the police officer said.