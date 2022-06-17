Home / India News / 3 killed, 6 injured after vehicle plunges into gorge in Jammu’s Kathua
The rescuers recovered the three bodies and the six injured people have been rushed to a hospital. (Representative Image)
Published on Jun 17, 2022 07:13 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Three people were killed and six others injured on Friday when a passenger vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district, police said.

The deceased were identified as 68-year-old Rasal Chand, 65-year-old Janti and 95-year-old Febu Begum, all residents of Malhar.

The accident took place on the Baggan-Katli road in the Billawar area when the driver of the cab lost control while negotiating a blind curve, a police official said.

He said the rescuers recovered the three bodies and the six injured people have been rushed to a hospital. The condition of three of them is stated to be critical, the official said.

“A Sumo vehicle veered off the road and fell into a deep gorge near Riyad village on Billawar-Katli road. The accident took place around 1.45am on Friday when the overloaded Sumo car (HP 83/8180), on way to Malhar from Billawar plunged into the deep gorge,” said the official.

The police have registered a case and started investigation into the cause of the accident.

Friday, June 17, 2022
