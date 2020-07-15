e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 3 killed as building collapses in Dehradun, many feared trapped; rescue operation underway

3 killed as building collapses in Dehradun, many feared trapped; rescue operation underway

The National Disaster Response Force and state’s own rescue force are involved in relief operation. The rescuers were able to pull out three people alive from under the rubble.

india Updated: Jul 15, 2020 08:34 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NDRF personnel trying to rescue people from under the debris of the building which collapsed in Dehradun on Tuesday night.
NDRF personnel trying to rescue people from under the debris of the building which collapsed in Dehradun on Tuesday night.(ANI Photo)
         

Three people were injured and many others feared trapped after a building collapsed in Chukkuwala area of Dehradun in Uttarakhand late on Tuesday, news agency ANI reported.

The state’s disaster response force had reached the spot and launched rescue operation. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was also roped in later, ANI further reported.

The rescuers were able to pull out three people alive from under the rubble. Three dead bodies were also retrieved, ANI quoted NDRF chief Satya Pradhan as saying.

Those injured have been admitted to local hospital.

More details are awaited.

tags
htsmartcast
top news
PM Modi to address digital conclave on the occasion of World Youth Skills Day
PM Modi to address digital conclave on the occasion of World Youth Skills Day
Reliance’s 43rd AGM today: Here how you can access it
Reliance’s 43rd AGM today: Here how you can access it
LIVE: India’s Covid-19 toll over 24,000 with 582 deaths and 29,429 cases in 24 hours; take infection tally to 936,181
LIVE: India’s Covid-19 toll over 24,000 with 582 deaths and 29,429 cases in 24 hours; take infection tally to 936,181
How Ashok Gehlot retained support, made inroads into Sachin Pilot camp
How Ashok Gehlot retained support, made inroads into Sachin Pilot camp
Moderna Phase 1 results show Covid-19 vaccine safe, induces immune response
Moderna Phase 1 results show Covid-19 vaccine safe, induces immune response
BJP to hold meeting today to discuss political situation in Rajasthan
BJP to hold meeting today to discuss political situation in Rajasthan
Trump administration rescinds foreign students order
Trump administration rescinds foreign students order
HT Salutes: Delhi poet who arranges free mental health counselling sessions
HT Salutes: Delhi poet who arranges free mental health counselling sessions
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyAmitabh BachchanKarnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020 Live UpdatesMBSE HSSLC 12th Result 2020Vikas Dubey

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In