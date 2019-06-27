3 labourers die while cleaning Tamil Nadu septic tank

Three migrant labourers suffocated to death in the early hours of Thursday while cleaning a septic tank on a pig farm in Keeranatham village on the outskirts of Coimbatore city, about 500 km from here, police said.

The incident happened in the morning when six migrant workers from Dharmapuri district – all of them belong to the Telugu-speaking Boyar backward class community -- were cleaning the septic tank containing pig faeces. A police officer in Kovilpalayam aware of the matter said, “When the first worker who got inside the tank fainted after inhaling the poisonous gas, two others stepped in to rescue him. Unfortunately, all three got asphyxiated. All three died inside the septic tank.”

The farm owner, Nachimuthu Subramaniam, has been detained by the police on a petition submitted by the victims’ family members to the Coimbatore district collector. The petition alleges that the men were employed for construction work but were forced to clean the septic tank at the pig farm. Only after reaching the pig farm were they told about it, the petition claimed.

