3 labourers killed in boiler explosion in Dadra and Nagar Haveli steel company

An investigation by the police is underway in the explosion that took place in a boiler of the Krishna Steel Company in Naroli village in Silvassa, ANI reported.

Updated: Dec 13, 2018 10:42 IST
HT Correspondent
New Delhi
At least three labourers were killed and two injured on Thursday after an explosion at a steel company in Dadra and Nagar Havel’s Silvassa.(ANI/Twitter)

At least three labourers were killed and two injured on Thursday after an explosion at a steel company in Dadra and Nagar Havel’s Silvassa, news agency ANI reported

More details are awaited.

First Published: Dec 13, 2018 10:42 IST

