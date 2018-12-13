3 labourers killed in boiler explosion in Dadra and Nagar Haveli steel company

At least three labourers were killed and two injured on Thursday after an explosion at a steel company in Dadra and Nagar Havel’s Silvassa, news agency ANI reported

An investigation by the police is underway in the explosion that took place in a boiler of the Krishna Steel Company in Naroli village in Silvassa, ANI reported.

More details are awaited.

