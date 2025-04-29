3 Maoists killed in Bijapur identified as cadres of PLGA Battalion Number 01

Three Maoists, including two women cadres, who were allegedly killed during an encounter on April 24 at Koraguttam hill area of Bijapur district were active cadres of the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) Battalion Number 01, one of the most elite combat units of the banned CPI (Maoist) organisation, police officials said on Tuesday. Security personnel during the anti-Naxal operation in Bastar on Monday. (ANI)

Police said the dead Maoists have been identified as Hungi , Sintu and Shanti – all three were Member of PLGA Battalion Number 01 and all were carrying a reward of ₹8 lakh.

The bodies of the deceased are in Bijapur and are yet to be claimed by the family members.

“These high-value Maoist operatives were believed to be involved in several past incidents of violence against security forces and civilians in the region,” a statement issued by police said.

Officials said that after the encounter, the bodies were recovered and taken for post-mortem and all necessary legal formalities have been completed.

“The bodies are currently placed in the mortuary and will be handed over to their respective families with due respect,” an officer said.

Meanwhile, security forces continued a special combing operation to take out the Maoists leadership in Bijapur district on the ninth day, with over 10,000 personnel ringfencing top rebels and trapping them in the hillocks of a remote village.

The aim for the personnel from the District Reserve Guard, Bastar Fighters and Special Task Force is to hunt down Deva, Hidma and Damodar, who are believed to be camping in the 145 sqkm jungles.

“The terrain is difficult, but the search will continue until we have a clear picture,” said a senior officer familiar with the operation.

“We are hoping more than 400 cadres are surrounded,” said a senior police official, adding that drones and helicopters are used to track the movement of Maoists.

The security forces have made at least seven small base camps surrounding the hillocks of Karreguttalu to provide logistical support to the personnel fighting with the Maoists and Battalion number 1.

Maoists had two battalions – numbers 1 and number 2. However, the Maoists’ senior leadership dissolved number 2, which was active in the Abujhmad region and was carved out to protect senior Maoist leaders camping in the jungle.

“Since the military strength of Maoists is now with Battalion number 1, they are focused on eliminating them. As far as our information, we have cordoned off their area with the help of Telangana and Maharashtra police,” said a senior police officer of Chhattisgarh.