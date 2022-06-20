3 Maoists killed in encounter in MP’s Balaghat

Three hardcore Maoists were killed in an encounter in Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday, police said.

The Maoists were identified as Visatar Dalam divisional committee member Nagesh and area committee members Manoj and Rame. They were carrying a reward of ₹30 lakh.

The police team recovered an AK-47 and 12 bore action guns from their possession.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced a gallantry award and out of turn promotions for the policemen involved in the incident.

“Superintendent of Police, Balaghat, Inspector General of Police, Balaghat Range and a commandant of the Hawk Force guided the entire operation. Out of turn promotions and gallantry awards will be given to the policemen, and Hawk Force personnel engaged in today’s operation,” the CM said.

According to the police, acting on a tip-off, security teams cordoned off the area known for movement of Maoists in the forests of Bahela, post-Lodhagi near the Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh border.

“The police asked them to surrender but they started firing. The police retaliated and fired on the Maoists. After the encounter, police found three bodies. ASP Balaghat led the action,” said a police officer.

Over the past two years, the movement of Maoists has increased in Madhya Pradesh. They are camping in a major part of the Kanha Tiger Reserve and to control their movement, police teams are being set up at outposts in the state.