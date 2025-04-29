Menu Explore
3 masons die after fall from under-construction building near Tirupati

PTI |
Apr 29, 2025 03:22 PM IST

A retired teacher was constructing the building. The workers had arrived from Srikalahasti and had been at the site for the past few days.

Three masons died after falling from the fifth floor of an under-construction building in the Mangalam area near Tirupati on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased were identified as B Srinivasulu, K Srinivasulu, and Vasanth.
The deceased were identified as B Srinivasulu, K Srinivasulu, and Vasanth.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The deceased were identified as B Srinivasulu, K Srinivasulu, and Vasanth. Another worker, Madhava, survived as he managed to escape in time.

"Ropes securing the scaffolding were not tied properly. With the three men standing on it, it gave way and they fell," Deputy Superintendent of Police B Prasad told PTI, citing the initial investigation.

Retired teacher was constructing the building

A retired teacher was constructing the building. The workers had arrived from Srikalahasti and had been at the site for the past few days.

Police, revenue, and municipal officials visited the spot. The bodies were shifted to a hospital for autopsy.

A case will be registered after the investigation, said the police official.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
Follow Us On