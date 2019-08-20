e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 20, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Aug 20, 2019

3 NIA officers accused of seeking bribe in case against Hafiz Saeed, removed

Two of the three officers accused of bribery have been sent packing to their parent organization, a senior NIA official said on conditions of anonymity

india Updated: Aug 20, 2019 13:00 IST
Sudhi Ranjan Sen
Sudhi Ranjan Sen
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The NIA, the country’s federal anti-terror investigation agency, was probing funds being sent to India to set-up a terror network in the country.
The NIA, the country’s federal anti-terror investigation agency, was probing funds being sent to India to set-up a terror network in the country. (Vipin Kumar/HT File PHOTO)
         

Three officials of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) who were probing a terror funding case have been removed for allegedly asking for bribe, the NIA Tuesday said.

Pakistan-based Hafiz Saeed, the globally designated terrorist, is an accused in this case.

The NIA, the country’s federal anti-terror investigation agency, was probing funds being sent to India to set-up a terror network in the country.

The three officials include a superintendent of Police, officials who didn’t want to be named said.

Two of the three officers accused of bribery have been sent packing to their parent organization, a senior NIA official said on conditions of anonymity. A third officer has been moved to a non-sensitive role in an NIA branch office.

Also Read: Pakistan demands India’s removal from terror financing watchdog’s review body

Asked, the NIA spokesperson said the agency had received a complaint of misconduct against the three officers.

“An enquiry into the allegations is being conducted by a Deputy Inspector General-rank officer. In the meantime, the three officials concerned have been transferred out to ensure a fair probe,” the NIA spokesperson said in reply to a query.

The NIA had searched the premises of a Delhi-based business man for allegedly handling slush funds sent from Pakistan via Dubai. The officials who have been removed allegedly asked for a bribe to go easy on the businessman, the official said.

The NIA was set- up after 26/11 Mumbai terror attack case. It exclusively handles terror cases. Recently, the NIA was given more powers and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act was amended to name individuals as terrorist.

First Published: Aug 20, 2019 12:49 IST

tags
more from india
top news
    trending topics
    Chandrayaan-2 Live UpdatesSSC CGL 2018 ResultPooja BatraKBC 11 Premiere HighlightsAkhilesh Singh
    don't miss