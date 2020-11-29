3 of family from Telangana killed in US road accident

india

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 19:00 IST

Three members of a family from Telangana’s Narayanpet district were killed and three others were injured in a road accident near Lubbock in Texas in the US on Saturday afternoon (Indian Standard Time), his family members said.

The deceased were identified as G Narayana Reddy (56), who was working as a bus conductor of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) in Hyderabad, his wife Lakshmi alias Venamma (49), a homemaker and their son Bharat Reddy (27), a software engineer in Dallas.

Reddy’s daughter Mounika (29), also a software engineer in Dallas, sustained injuries and was undergoing treatment at a local hospital at Lubbock. She is said to be out of danger. The family hails from Pedda Chinthakunta village of Marikal block in Narayanpet district.

“There were two other members of another Telugu family, – Sai Praneeth and another girl, both in their 20s, in the car, when the accident took place. The condition of Sai Praneeth is said to be critical, while the other girl is recovering,” Reddy’s nephew G Yugandhar Reddy, told Hindustan Times.

The news about the accident reached Narasimha Reddy’s brothers late on Saturday night. “According to the information, the accident occurred late on Friday night (local time in Texas) near a hill closer to Lubbock city.

“We do not know exactly where they were going or coming from. My uncle has two children – son and daughter. Now, only the daughter is alive. Unless she gains consciousness, the details of the accident will not be known,” Yugandhar Reddy said.

“Since there are stringent restrictions for Covid-19 there, others are not being allowed. My two other cousins (of a different family), who are also working in the US, are reaching the hospital to get the first-hand information,” he said.

Narasimha Reddy and his wife left for the US in July this year in Vande Bharat flights, following the request from their children who were forced to work from home because of the pandemic.

“In the US, they were in search of good alliances for Mounika. Very recently, Bharat constructed a new house in Dallas,” Yugandhar Reddy said.

He said there was no possibility of the bodies of Narasimha Reddy, Lakshmi and Bharat being brought to India for last rites, nor any relative going to the US for the last rites. “In any case, it all depends on the decision of Mounika, who is still unconscious with multiple injuries,” he added.