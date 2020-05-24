e-paper
Home / India News / 3 onboard Shramik Special trains dead, sample of one taken for Covid-19 testing

3 onboard Shramik Special trains dead, sample of one taken for Covid-19 testing

Family members of the deceased said all were suffering from serious ailment. The travel history of all the three deceased passengers was taken, according to Kanpur District Magistrate.

india Updated: May 24, 2020 06:11 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Anubha Rohatgi
Kanpur
Those who died on board the Shramik Special trains were travelling to different destinations in three separate trains.
Those who died on board the Shramik Special trains were travelling to different destinations in three separate trains. (Bharat Bhushan / HT Photo used for representational purpose)
         

Three persons onboard separate Shramik Special trains lost their lives due to various ailment, officials said here on Saturday.

“Family members of the deceased said all were suffering from serious ailment. The travel history of all the three deceased passengers was taken,” Kanpur District Magistrate Brahma Deo Ram Tiwari said.

Giving details about the deceased, he said Naichinalyu Disang (23), a resident of Nagaland, was going from Delhi to Dimapur. “She was suffering from liver ailments,” Tiwari said. As she coughed and vomited in the train, other passengers got terrified, he added.

The district magistrate said the body reached Kanpur Central Station at around 10.00 am.

“Sample has been taken to check for the presence of novel coronavirus. She was working at a spa in Himachal Pradesh,” he said.

Tiwari said Rajendra Prasad (50), a resident of Unnao, died on the Lucknow-bound special train from Andhra Pradesh. Munni Devi (80), a resident of Siwan district in Bihar, died onboard the special train going from Surat to Siwan, the senior official informed.

