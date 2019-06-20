4 of TDP’s Rajya Sabha MPs quit party, say they have merged with BJP 

In a setback for Chandrababu Naidu, four Telugu Desam Party lawmakers switched over to the BJP on Thursday. TDP Rajya Sabha MPs YS Chowdary, TG Venkatesh, and CM Ramesh submitted their resignation letter to M Venkaiah Naidu, who is also Vice-President and Rajya Sabha chairman, in Delhi.

The four MPs passed a resolution to merge Legislature Party of TDP with BJP. “Inspired and encouraged by the impeccable leadership of Narendra Modiji and the devleopment policies being pursued by him in the overall interest of the nation, we have decided to merge with the BJP with immediate effect,” read the resolution.

Reacting to the resignations, TDP president Chandrababu Naidu said, “We fought with BJP only for special category status and state’s interests. We sacrificed central ministers for special status, condemn attempts of BJP to weaken TDP. The crisis is not new to the party. Leaders and cadre have nothing to be nervous about,” reported ANI.

The TDP has six members in the Rajya Sabha. The four of them breaking away meets the legal requirement of anti-defection law, which mandates the support of at least two-third members for a split to be recognised in Parliament.

The Rajya Sabha has a strength of 245 members and the BJP is the single largest party with 71 MPs.

First Published: Jun 20, 2019 17:42 IST