ED, IT raids on ex-Union minister and TDP MP YS Chowdary in Hyderabad

Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax department officials conducted searches at the residence and offices of former Union minister and Telugu Desam Party MP YS Chowdary in Hyderabad to probe into allegations of money laundering and other financial irregularities.

A source close to Chowdary, popularly known as Sujana Chowdary as he owns Sujana Group of Industries, confirmed the raids.

The ED and IT authorities from Chennai swooped on the offices of Sujana group late on Friday and continued the search operations on Saturday.

The officials divided into different teams and began searches at his company offices including Splendid Metal Products Ltd and Sujana Universal Industries at Nagarjuna Hills in the heart of the city. They are learnt to have seized several documents relating to the alleged financial irregularities.

Raids were also conducted on Chowdary’s head office at Jubilee Hills Road No. 10. Further details were awaited.

Chowdary was a minister of state in Narendra Modi cabinet holding science and technology portfolio till March last, when the TDP pulled out of the NDA demanding special category status to Andhra Pradesh.

First Published: Nov 24, 2018 10:14 IST