Three Pakistani nationals among 7 terrorists killed

Seven terrorists, including three Pakistani nationals, were killed in separate encounters across three districts of Kashmir since Sunday, police said on Monday.

According to police, while three terrorists were killed in two separate encounters in Kupwara and Pulwama districts on Monday, four others were killed on Sunday — two each in Kupwara and Kulgam districts.

Of the seven militants, six were from Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and one was from Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), said a senior J&K police officer. Among those killed, three were Pakistani residents and four were locals.

The series of gunfights began on Sunday night in Kupwara. Two LeT terrorists were killed on Sunday and local terrorist Showkat Ahmed Sheikh and a third Pakistani terrorist were killed in the overnight operation that ended on Monday.

Police and army (28RR) had launched Sunday’s joint anti-terrorist operation in Lolab area on the basis of inputs of Sheikh who was in their custody.

“Kupwara encounter update: two more terrorists including terrorist Showkat got neutralised (total four in two days). Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition recovered,” Kashmir Police said in a tweet.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said that Kupwara police had arrested Sheikh, a resident of Shopian. “On his interrogation we came to know that Pakistani terrorists are hiding in the forest area of Lolab valley. When he was taken along, an encounter started in which three Pakistani Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were killed and Showkat was also killed,” Kumar said.

The slain militants have been identified as Bambar Khan, Al-Bakash, Aftab Bhai of LeT.

“Kupwara Police got his(Sheikh’s) custody changed by the order of Hon’ble Court and arrested in one terror related case. During his interrogation in Kupwara he revealed several sensitive information related to terrorists operating in Lolab valley of Kupwara. On his disclosure, an operation was launched and he also got trapped in initial ensuing encounter in which one foreign terrorist was neutralised,” said a police spokesperson.

“Several attempts were made to rescue him but he also got neutralised in firing of terrorists,” the spokesperson said.

“The terrorist Showket was mastermind behind an IED blast in a private vehicle at Sedow Shopian in which one soldier was martyred and other injured. During his interrogation it was revealed that he used to ferry terrorists and arms and ammunition from Lolab to Shopian,” he said.

Arms including 2 AK-series rifles, 06 AK Magazines, 01 M-4 rifle along with 01 Magazine and 03 live grenades were recovered from their possession.

Meanwhile, on Sunday night, police had also launched an operation Chatpora area of Pulwama district in which a local LeT terrorist was killed.

“He has been identified as Suhail Ahmad Khan, a resident of Maidan Chogal Handwara and linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT,” the police spokesperson said.

Another operation had also been launched in Kulgam district in which Haris Sharief of Srinagar and Zakir Padder of Kulgam were killed. While the Sharief was from the LeT terror group, Padder was from JeM terror ranks, said the police spokesperson.

“We believe that one more terrorist can be hiding there so we have continued the cordon and searches,” he said.

The IGP Kumar termed the “elimination of 7 terrorists in less than 24hrs as a big success taking the toll of total killed terrorists to 114 including 32 foreigners so far in this year”.

“Last year in the five months and 19 days, 52 terrorists were killed, and this year as many as 114 have been killed. This year more foreign terrorists have been killed,” Kumar said.

He hoped with the decrease of foreign militants, joining of militancy by locals will also decrease.

He said that the operations against militancy will continue and yatra will also be secured. “We will continue with operations in north, south and central Kashmir. The (Amaranth) yatra track and route will also be especially taken care of,” he said.