3 quarantine centres set up in Worli, Andheri and Goregaon

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 21:31 IST

The National Sports Club of India (NSCI) in Worli, Andheri Sports Complex, and NESCO exhibition centre in Goregaon are being transformed into quarantine centres for persons who have come in contact with Covid-19 positive patients.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) gets contacts of positive persons, who have not caught the virus and are not at risk of transmitting the virus further, to mandatorily quarantine for 14 days.

The civic body now plans to increase its contact tracing to ensure more persons with symptoms of Covid-19, or who are at high risk of catching the virus are identified and quarantined in time.

While NSCI in Worli has been readied with a capacity of 500 quarantine beds, preparations at NESCO and Andheri Sports Complex are on. The number of beds at the latter two is yet to be decided.

After NSCI was readied on Wednesday, Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray tweeted: “The NSCI dome being transformed into a huge quarantine centre as we step up our contact tracing and testing in @mybmcWardGS (G/South Ward). Till now, our contact tracing has been highest and testing too. Ensuring the carriers are isolated for their own safety and for that of others.”

The G-South ward comprising Worli, Prabhadevi, and Elphinstone have recorded 184 Covid-19 positive cases, the highest in Mumbai, till Thursday morning.

As of April 6, the BMC had traced 18,303 persons who came in contact with Covid-19. Of these, over 1,500 were quarantined to institutional facilities, and 12,425 were home quarantined.

Municipal commissioner Praveen Pardeshi told Hindustan Times on Tuesday, “We want to increase the number of institutional quarantines. When people are home quarantined, there is a possibility they will violate the quarantine, or come in contact with a neighbour. Now, we will forcefully have to send high- and low-risk contacts of Covid-19 positive persons to institutional quarantine.”