e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 3 quarantine centres set up in Worli, Andheri and Goregaon

3 quarantine centres set up in Worli, Andheri and Goregaon

india Updated: Apr 09, 2020 21:31 IST
Eeshanpriya MS
Eeshanpriya MS
Hindustantimes
         

The National Sports Club of India (NSCI) in Worli, Andheri Sports Complex, and NESCO exhibition centre in Goregaon are being transformed into quarantine centres for persons who have come in contact with Covid-19 positive patients.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) gets contacts of positive persons, who have not caught the virus and are not at risk of transmitting the virus further, to mandatorily quarantine for 14 days.

The civic body now plans to increase its contact tracing to ensure more persons with symptoms of Covid-19, or who are at high risk of catching the virus are identified and quarantined in time.

While NSCI in Worli has been readied with a capacity of 500 quarantine beds, preparations at NESCO and Andheri Sports Complex are on. The number of beds at the latter two is yet to be decided.

After NSCI was readied on Wednesday, Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray tweeted: “The NSCI dome being transformed into a huge quarantine centre as we step up our contact tracing and testing in @mybmcWardGS (G/South Ward). Till now, our contact tracing has been highest and testing too. Ensuring the carriers are isolated for their own safety and for that of others.”

The G-South ward comprising Worli, Prabhadevi, and Elphinstone have recorded 184 Covid-19 positive cases, the highest in Mumbai, till Thursday morning.

As of April 6, the BMC had traced 18,303 persons who came in contact with Covid-19. Of these, over 1,500 were quarantined to institutional facilities, and 12,425 were home quarantined.

Municipal commissioner Praveen Pardeshi told Hindustan Times on Tuesday, “We want to increase the number of institutional quarantines. When people are home quarantined, there is a possibility they will violate the quarantine, or come in contact with a neighbour. Now, we will forcefully have to send high- and low-risk contacts of Covid-19 positive persons to institutional quarantine.”

top news
Maharashtra reports 25 Covid-19 deaths, 229 cases in a day
Maharashtra reports 25 Covid-19 deaths, 229 cases in a day
In Pak script for Kashmir, 230 terrorists in waiting mode at the border
In Pak script for Kashmir, 230 terrorists in waiting mode at the border
Covid-19: Mumbai identifies about 200 hotspots, imposes curfew-like restrictions
Covid-19: Mumbai identifies about 200 hotspots, imposes curfew-like restrictions
Vital to keep warships free of Covid-19, says Navy chief
Vital to keep warships free of Covid-19, says Navy chief
Live: Covid-19 hotspots in 15 districts of Madhya Pradesh to be sealed
Live: Covid-19 hotspots in 15 districts of Madhya Pradesh to be sealed
Team India must fight Covid-19 together, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
Team India must fight Covid-19 together, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
‘He scored two tons’: Ex-Pak captain says bowlers shouldn’t mess with Kohli
‘He scored two tons’: Ex-Pak captain says bowlers shouldn’t mess with Kohli
‘Decided on curfew within 1 hr’: IAS Tina Dabi on stemming Covid in Bhilwara
‘Decided on curfew within 1 hr’: IAS Tina Dabi on stemming Covid in Bhilwara
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news