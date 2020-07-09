e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 3 senior officials of liquor manufacturing company arrested in Bhopal

3 senior officials of liquor manufacturing company arrested in Bhopal

Earlier, the Madhya Pradesh unit of the DGGI claimed to have unearthed tax evasion of more than Rs 500 crore on part of a gutkha and cigarette manufacturer in Indore in June.

india Updated: Jul 09, 2020 07:50 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
HT Correspondent | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, Bhopal
The intelligence agency which arrested the liquor company officials didn’t disclose their names.
The intelligence agency which arrested the liquor company officials didn’t disclose their names.(Representative Photo/PTI)
         

Three senior officials of a liquor manufacturing company, including its owner, were arrested by Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) in Bhopal on Wednesday night. They were arrested for supplying Rs 20 crore worth hand sanitiser without paying GST.

The company produces liquor under a popular brand.

“Three senior executive/owners of the company were arrested for supplying more than Rs 20 crore hand sanitiser without bills and payment of goods and sales tax (GST),” a DGGI official said after the arrest.

The DGGI didn’t disclose the names of persons arrested. However, it said, “They have been taken to JP Hospital for a medical examination. They were arrested under Section 69 of CGST Act.”

Earlier, the Madhya Pradesh unit of the DGGI claimed to have unearthed tax evasion of more than Rs 500 crore on part of a gutkha and cigarette manufacturer in Indore in June. The owner of the company was arrested too.

The DGGI is the apex intelligence and investigative agency for matters relating to violation of the goods and service tax, Central Excise duty and service tax, as per the agency’s information.

tags
htsmartcast
top news
At top panel meet on China border, India reviews troop pullback and possible red flags
At top panel meet on China border, India reviews troop pullback and possible red flags
2 more aides of Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey shot dead
2 more aides of Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey shot dead
Army directs soldiers to delete 89 apps over security concerns
Army directs soldiers to delete 89 apps over security concerns
How Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey made a hop, skip and jump exit
How Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey made a hop, skip and jump exit
Is Covid-19 airborne? Indian experts react to latest finding, say there is no need to panic
Is Covid-19 airborne? Indian experts react to latest finding, say there is no need to panic
Remdesivir shortage hits Delhi as requirement soars
Remdesivir shortage hits Delhi as requirement soars
LIVE: US reports more than 60,000 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
LIVE: US reports more than 60,000 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
Rohit can hit double hundreds in Tests outside India: Wasim Jaffer
Rohit can hit double hundreds in Tests outside India: Wasim Jaffer
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaJAC Class 10th Result 2020LadakhVikas DubeySushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In