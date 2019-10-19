3 students killed, 18 injured as van falls in well in MP

india

Bhopal/Shajapur/ Hoshangabad: Three students were killed and 18 others injured in Shajapur district on Friday afternoon when a van fell in a well in a private school, said police.

The deceased were identified as a class 1 student Ayush Saurashtriya, 8, his sister Divya Saurashtriya, 6, and Hardik Verma, 6, the last two students of LKG.

An FIR has been registered against AA Academy school of Richhoda village and the driver of the van has been booked under section 304 (a) (causing death by negligence) of Indian Penal Code, said police.

District administration cancelled the registration of the school.

Superintendent of police (SP), Shajapur Pankaj Shrivastava said, “It is a case of negligence as 21 students were stuffed in the school van having capacity of 10 to 11 passengers.”

“The driver was driving in the reverse direction to take a turn when the van broke a fencing and fell into the well. Many of the students were rescued before the van was submerged in the water. The three kids drowned. The bodies have been taken out of the well and sent for postmortem,” said the SP.

Sandeep Verma, father of Hardik Verma, one of the students who died, demanded an FIR under section 302 (murder) of the IPC. “We asked school administration not to stuff too many students in the van but they didn’t listen to us. It’s a murder not a death by negligence.”

Chief minister Kamal Nath ordered an inquiry.

In another mishap in Hoshangabad, 22 school students of a private school were injured after the bus in which they were returning from school to home overturned.

District collector Sheelendra Singh said the accident took place after driver lost control over the bus. “An inquiry is going on into the accident ,” he added.

